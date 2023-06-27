“I will be able to help my whole family to live well” – Ex-Chelsea star Koulibaly makes honest admission on Al-Hilal transfer

Defender Kalidou Koulibaly has opened up about his transfer from Chelsea to Al-Hilal, highlighting the importance of the big contract.

The Senegalese defender joined the Saudi Arabian club for €23 million after just one year with the Blues. He has signed a three-year contract with Al-Hilal worth €25 million per season (via Fabrizio Romano).

In an interview with Corriere dello Sport, Koulibaly opened up about playing in an Arab country as a Muslim and also about the contract.

"I chose the best team in the Arab league. I'm happy because as a Muslim I arrive in the right country. And I'm thrilled to be one of the first to land in an evolving championship , I hope to help Saudi Arabia and Al-Hilal to write a new sporting history," Koulibaly said.

"In addition, this very important contract. I will be able to help my whole family to live well: from my parents to my cousins, and above all to support the social activities of my association ' Capitane du Coeur ' in Senegal," he added.

Koulibaly joined Chelsea from Napoli last summer for around £32 million. He helped the Blues keep 11 clean sheets in 32 appearances across competitions.

Kalidou Koulibay on Victor Osimhen amid links with Chelsea and Manchester United

Napoli striker appears set to leave the Italian side this summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United interested in signing him (via Sacha Tavolieri).

In his interview with Corriere dello Sport, Kalidou Koulibaly was also asked to share some advice for Osimhen. The Al-Hilal defender shared the pitch for 48 times with the Nigerian striker at Napoli.

Speaking about Osimhen's future, Koulibaly said:

"He doesn't need my advice. We talk from time to time and he'll call me if he wants. But now Victor is a very important player, one of the best in the world: Gattuso helped him, Spalletti was the turning point and now he's no longer need no one. He must choose freely, on his own, without listening to other opinions. Only in this way will he have no remorse."

Osimhen, 24, was brilliant last season as he helped Napoli lift their first Serie A title since 1990. He scored 26 goals and provided five assists in 32 league games.

Chelsea, meanwhile, struggled in front of goal, scoring just 38 goals in 38 Premier League games. Hence, they are looking to sign Osimhen to help them strengthen their attack.

