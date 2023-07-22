“I will ask them not to forget what we have done” – Pep Guardiola sets Manchester City objective for new season

Pep Guardiola has urged Manchester City players to repeat the feat they achieved last season.

The Cityzens became only the second English club in history after Manchester United to win the treble. They beat Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final, overcame Manchester United in the FA Cup final and pipped Arsenal to the Premier League trophy.

It is hard to think how the Cityzens can better that campaign. But Guardiola doesn't want his players to drop their standards. He told reporters on Saturday (July 22), via Liverpool Echo:

"I don't know how consistent we will be after what we have done - but I will ask them (team) not to forget what we have done but we will try to do it again step by step. We try and take our composure, our rhythm and remember who we are as a team."

It remains to be seen if Manchester City can continue their domestic dominance in the coming seasons. They have won five of the last six Premier League titles and won six domestic cup competitions (EFL Cup and FA Cup) under Guardiola.

Next season, the Spaniard's team will have the chance to win the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in their history. They will start their pre-season with a game against Yokohama F Marinos in Japan later today (23 July).

Pep Guardiola reveals talks with Manchester City star amidst Bayern interest

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that he held talks with Kyle Walker over his future at Manchester City.

The England international has reportedly attracted interest from Bayern Munich. It is believed that the 33-year-old's role at the club will reduce in the near future.

Walker started the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan on the bench, which hints that Guardiola may not have him in his strongest XI next season.

Speaking at a press conference, the Spanish tactician said, via Manchester Evening News:

"I spoke with Kyle [Walker, about his future] and everything is right - we will see what happens. I cannot tell you because he is still thinking about that."

It is believed the Cityzens want Walker to stay and have made an offer to him to stay in Manchester, with his current deal expiring in June 2024. He has registered six goals and 18 assists in 254 games during his six-year stay at Manchester City, winning 14 trophies in the process.