“I will have more chances” - Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr fires defiant message in fresh comment over 2024 Balon d’Or snub 

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior is bullish about his future Ballon d'Or chances after missing out on the 2024 edition of the award to Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Ad

Vinicius was one of the favourities for the prestigious honour after helping Los Blancos to three titles in the 2023-24 season, including a second La Liga-UEFA Champions League double in three years. However, Rodri edged him to the award by winning Euro 2024 with Spain and having a strong club season with City.

About his Ballon d'Or snub last year, Vinicius chose to dwell on the future, hoping to win a few. He said ahead of Madrid's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday (March 4), as per Madrid Universal:

Ad

Trending

“No, people vote what they think. I have my thoughts. I never dreamed of winning the Ballon d’Or, but when you are close you believe it, but I will have more chances. I’ve already won two European Cups, and I’m here to win many more.”

On his goals at the club, the Brazilian added:

Ad

“I’m here to continue making history, to pay for everything that the president and the club have given me.

"I hope I can continue to score more goals and play more games in this shirt. I have won, but I can win much more, and I can enter the history of this club with so many great players who are legends.”

Ad

Los Blancos saw off Manchester City in the knockout play-offs to book a Round-of-16 clash with Atletico.

"I'm at my best right now" - Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is in the midst of a decent season with Real Madrid, bagging 17 goals and 12 assists in 35 games across competitions. That includes nine goals and seven assists in 20 outings in La Liga.

Ad

About his form this season and his physical condition after an injury-plagued previous campaign, Vinicius said in the aforementioned interaction:

“I’m at my best right now. I had injuries. With so many games you can’t be 100% in all of them. Playing 80 games you can’t always be at your best. You’re not always in your head and you’re not always physically fit. A lot of players are playing with injuries.

Ad

“I think my season is going well. It’s normal that people demand more from me and want more from me. But now comes the decisive moment of the season and at Madrid we play better at this stage of the season.”

Real Madrid are coming off a 2-1 La Liga loss at Real Betis at the weekend. The loss sees Carlo Ancelotti's side end the weekend in third place, trailing leaders Barcelona (57) by three points with 12 games to go.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback