“I will hit you in the balls” - Alleged conversation between Barcelona boss Xavi and Luis Enrique emerges online

Barcelona's Xavi and PSG's Luis Enrique hilariously exchanged barbs ahead of their two sides' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg tonight (April 10).

The game between the Blaugrana and the Parisians is the first time the duo have met as coaches. Xavi spent a year playing under Enrique at Camp Nou during his illustrious playing career.

However, the pair will be in opposite dugouts tonight at the Parc des Princes. They geared up for their first encounter with a hysterical back and forth in the tunnel.

Barca Universal posted their alleged conversation on their X (formerly Twitter) account. They state that Enrique acted like he was going to punch his former Barcelona captain.

Xavi responded:

"Aggression!"

Enrique laughed back:

"You know me..."

Xavi continued their friendly war:

"Fine."

Enrique ever the comedian told Xavi while laughing not to protest or he'd hit him in his private parts:

"Are you going to protest today? We will not meet in the final. Do not protest, otherwise I will hit you in the balls."

Xavi will hope to get one over his former manager as Barcelona eye reaching the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2018. They face a PSG side who are undergoing a rebuild under Enrique but sit top of Ligue 1.

Luis Enrique played mind games with Xavi ahead of PSG vs Barcelona

Luis Enrique was a massive success at Barcelona.

Enrique fueled the flames for Barcelona's visit to the Parc des Princes. The PSG boss insisted he embodied the Catalan giants' playing philosophy more so than Xavi (via ESPN):

"Without any doubt, I do. Look at the data: ball possession, goal scoring chances created, the high press, trophies. Look at it. It's not an opinion. The numbers and figures are there. It's not debatable. Others may think differently, but there are no doubts."

Enrique spent three years in charge of Barca from July 2014 to June 2017. The Spaniard guided the Blaugrana to 138 wins in 181 games, and they claimed the continental treble in 2014-15.

The PSG manager perhaps did have a squad more capable of following the La Liga giants' usual playing principles. Xavi, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Neymar will at Camp Nou at the time.

Xavi has worked admirably in transforming Barca back into La Liga champions. They won the title for the first time since 2019 last season but haven't reached the heights of Enrique's reign.

