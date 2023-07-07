Real Madrid new-boy Arda Güler could be handed Luka Modric's No.10 shirt as the Turkish youngster's father claims he informed him about his retirement next year.

Güler has joined Madrid from Fenerbahce in a €20 million deal, signing a six-year deal at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 18-year-old has been dubbed the 'Turkish Messi' and Los Blancos fought off competition from Barcelona for his signature.

The teenage wonderkid donned the No.10 jersey while at Fenerbahce. He caught fans, Madrid and Barca's eyes with scintillating performances, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists in 51 games across competitions.

Güler has been handed the No.24 shirt by Real Madrid but it may not be long until he goes back to his preferred No.10 according to his father. He claims that Modric spoke to his son before his move and informed him he would be retiring next year (via Madrid Xtra):

“Modrić called Arda and said: ‘I will retire after one year, the #10 will be yours’.”

Modric, 37, signed a new one-year deal with Real Madrid just last month. There was speculation that the Croatian midfielder may head to Saudi Arabia but he put pen to paper on another season with Los Blancos.

However, Güler's father's comments suggest that the Madrid legend may be preparing to hang up his boots once his deal expires. He has become an icon at the Bernabeu during his 11-year stay in the Spanish capital.

Modric has bagged 37 goals and 77 assists in 488 games across competitions. He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies, three La Liga titles, two Copa del Reys, and even the Ballon d'Or.

The Croatian icon was also rumored to be pondering international retirement recently following Vatreni's UEFA Nations League final defeat to Spain. However, he has reportedly decided to continue with Croatia and ideally participate in next year's European Championships.

Güler will have been a success at the Bernabeu if he comes anywhere close to achieving the Croatian's accomplishments with Madrid. The Turkish teenager's stock has quickly grown and he is being tipped as a future Los Blancos star.

Real Madrid's Luka Modric turned down astronomical Saudi offer

The Croatian's heart lies with Real Madrid.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Modric turned down one of the biggest financial proposals in football history from Saudi Arabia. He stated:

"Luka Modrić received one of the biggest salary proposals ever in football from Saudi Arabia. He decided to turn down the offer to stay at the club of his life."

The Saudi Pro League have been luring some of European football's biggest names to the Middle East. Real Madrid icons Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr) and Karim Benzema (Al Ittihad) will both now clash in Saudi.

However, Modric wasn't willing to follow suit as his evident love for Madrid set in. Not even the riches of Saudi football could persuade the Croatian from departing the Bernabeu.

