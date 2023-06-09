Real Madrid star David Alaba has reportedly received a surprise transfer offer from an unnamed Saudi Arabian club.

Alaba, 30, has established himself as a first-team regular for Carlo Ancelotti's outfit since arriving on a Bosman move from Bayern Munich in 2021. He has helped his team win five trophies, including one La Liga title.

According to renowned journalist Tomas Gonzalez-Martin, Alaba was the subject of a transfer bid from a Saudi Pro League outfit in the recent past. While the player is content in Madrid, he could be sold ahead of the next season.

Alaba, who has a contract till 2026 at Santiago Bernabeu, has raised a few questions due to his poor outings recently. Hence, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez could opt to cash in on the defender depending on the bid.

Meanwhile, Luka Modric is also said to be inching closer to a move away from the La Liga side. With a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia on the table, he's thinking about following in Karim Benzema's footsteps, according to Okdiario.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are looking to revamp their entire squad with only Vinicius Jr, Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao regarded as non-transferable, as per El Nacional. They're keen to offload the likes of Alaba, Alvaro Odriozola, Lucas Vazquez and Jesus Vallejo to raise transfer funds for the upcoming summer transfer window.

Alaba has five goals and seven assists in 85 games across competitions for Los Blancos.

Alphonso Davies breaks silence on future amid Real Madrid interest

Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies has opened up about his future amid interest from Real Madrid, telling TSN:

"The transfer rumours are out there, but at the end of the day, they're still just rumours. I still have two years left at Bayern Munich. My main goal is to play at Bayern Munich and help the team to win as much as possible."

Davies, 22, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Bavarians since arriving from Canadian side Vancouver Whitecaps for €14 million in 2018. He has helped them win 13 trophies, including five Bundesliga titles.

The 2020 UEFA Champions League winner has eight goals and 25 assists in 153 appearances across competitions for Bayern Munich. Should he join Real Madrid, he would emerge as a crucial starting option ahead of Ferland Mendy.

