“I will see what he was talking about, I am very curious” – Dominik Szoboszlai opens up on what Haaland told him after Liverpool move

Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed that he spoke to Erling Haaland after moving to Liverpool. He got advice on Real Estate from the Manchester City star, who moved to England from Bundesliga last summer.

The Reds snapped up Szoboszlai during the weekend after activating his €70 million release clause on Friday. The former RB Leipzig star is set to live in an area in the middle of Liverpool and Manchester as it is a quiet place.

Speaking to Hungarian-based Nemzeti Sport, Szoboszlai claimed that he was excited to go up against his friend Haaland again. He added that he would put his friendship aside during the game. He said, as per LiverpoolECHO:

"I learned from [Erling Haaland] that several players live halfway between Manchester and Liverpool in a quiet area where privacy can be preserved, and on Monday I will see what he was talking about, I am very curious. And of course, putting our friendship aside during the Liverpool-Manchester City matches, it will surely be a fantastic experience to play against each other."

Dominik Szoboszlai also spoke to Péter Gulácsi about Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai has also revealed that he spoke to his former RB Leipzig teammate Péter Gulácsi about the Reds. The goalkeeper was on the Reds' books from 2008 to 2013 but never played for the Anfield side.

Gulácsi left Anfield in 2013 to join Red Bull Salzburg before moving to RB Leipzig in 2015 and has been at the Bundesliga club since. Szoboszlai revealed that the goalkeeper was a good friend and wants to face him in the UEFA Champions League.

He added, via the above source:

"I've spoken to him before and he knows what our relationship is like. He was there in Leipzig when I got there, I became a player for the club and I could count on his support from the very first moment. He was a very good teammate of mine and I hope he got over his injury and there will be another Champions League match between [the Reds] and RB Leipzig where he can try to save my free-kick."

Szoboszlai is the second signing of Jurgen Klopp's side this summer. They got Alexis Mac Allister earlier after activating a clause in his contract at Brighton & Hove Albion.

