“I will not tell you that it is impossible” – Thomas Tuchel responds after being asked whether Chelsea can catch Liverpool in Premier League table

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel believes that his side are capable of catching Liverpool following the Blues' 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Tuchel's side put in a laboured performance and grinded out a 1-0 victory thanks to Hakim Ziyech's goal in the 89th minute. Speaking after the game, the German was asked if his side could catch up to Liverpool, who are currently seven points ahead of the Blues on the table. He said:

"Unfortunately, we don't play them again [in the league]. I don't know the results but they look strong. It is what it is. They got a huge player in winter to make their squad stronger and it is how it is. But we will not give in. I will not tell you that it is impossible to catch them but there's no other way than to improve our game and style. Win game after game, start winning consecutive games. There's no point in looking to City or Liverpool or looking behind. We have enough to deal with and enough to improve. From there we start."

The win took Chelsea to within 13 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City with a game in hand on Pep Guardiola's side. Tuchel's side will now gear up for their UEFA Champions League round of 16 clash against Lille in midweek.

Liverpool, on the other hand, beat Norwich City 3-1, which took them to within six points of Manchester City with a game in hand. Pep Guardiola's side's 3-2 loss against Tottenham has blown the Premier League title race wide open.

"We look drained and exhausted" - Tuchel on Chelsea's struggles against Crystal Palace as they try to catch up to Liverpool on the Premier League table

Ziyech scored an 89th minute winner to take Chelsea within 7 points of Liverpool

Despite coming away with all three points, it was by no means a dominant performance by Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Tuchel was asked about his side's struggles and why they needed to grind out a result against Patrick Vieira's side. He said:

"I think every team in a season like this will have games like this, especially between December, January and February where the conditions can really cause huge adversity on top of the strength of the opponent. Yes, this is it. If you play this game, which was possible, if we draw, then we would talk about it longer. If you win, you can move on and get a chance to forget it. You can take the positive energy for next time and the next game. You don't have to wake up tomorrow thinking too much about what would could do better. This is important at the moment for us."

"It is important to reinstall more freedom and fluidity. We look drained and exhausted. We try hard and I can see we try hard. Everybody is looking for the flow where you try hard but you can't see that you are trying hard when it looks easy. We are looking for it but at the moment it is a struggle. It is not a bad thing because everybody wants to be part of it, giving their best. At the moment we struggle, but we win and have a clean sheet so we can keep on going."

