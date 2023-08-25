“I will try my best to stop him from playing” – Mumbai City FC defender keen on face-off with Neymar during AFC Champions League clash

Mumbai City FC defender and captain Rahul Bheke has expressed his excitement about the possibility of facing Neymar. This comes after the Indian Super League side were drawn to play the Brazilian's Al-Hilal team in the group stages of the AFC Champions League.

In a virtual press conference after the draw, Bheke said:

"I am excited. Whenever we'll be playing against them, I am super excited. If I get to play that match. I will try my best to stop him from playing. That's what I can do for my team."

The draw conducted on August 24 (Wednesday) saw Mumbai City FC grouped with Al-Hilal, Iranian club FC Nassaji Mazandaran, and Uzbeki side PFC Navbahor Namangan in Group D. This means that Indian fans could get the unique opportunity to witness the likes of Neymar, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Ruben Neves in Pune.

Mumbai coach Des Buckingham believes that the Brazilian's arrival could play a major role in the development of the sport in the country.

"We will have to introduce him to Mumbai's local favourite vada pav. We'll have to introduce him to some local favourite food here and see how he enjoys that. No plan. When you can bring the world's best players and have the opportunity for them to visit India, it's great for our football system.

"Get people to tune into what happens here. People will have the opportunity to come and see the players here closer. Once in a lifetime opportunity for fans to witness the level of quality football on the pitch. Yes, no particular plan right now. The more we get closer to that game, the more we'll have a look at that."

The match is set to happen on November 6 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Bayern Munich legend rips apart Neymar after his move to Al-Hilal

The Brazilian has left Paris Saint-Germain after six seasons

Former Bayern Munich player Paul Breitner has criticised Neymar after the 31-year-old completed a move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal. In an interview with German outlet Bayerischer Rundfunk, Breitner mockingly thanked Al-Hilal for signing the player, calling him an actor and diver.

"Thank you, dear Saudis, for buying Mr Neymar, who has been one of the most sneaky footballers in recent years on this planet. One of the greatest footballers who only acts, who only dives. Lousy! A very sneaky character. I have to say: thank you very much, we don't need to stand him any more."

The Brazilian joined PSG from Barcelona in a world-record €222 million deal in 2017. In his six years at the French capital, he failed to guide Les Parisiens to an elusive Champions League title.

Neymar scored 118 goals in 173 appearances for the side during his tenure. He suffered through multiple injuries in his stint at the French capital, with his last season cut short in February.