"I will be in Turin on Monday" - Juventus legend to stay at the club

Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini has confirmed that he will stay at Juventus for the upcoming season and will sign a new deal with the club.

The veteran centre-back's contract with Juventus expired on June 30, with reports claiming Chiellini would move on to greener pastures. However, the 36-year-old has now confirmed that he is set to return to the club for pre-season training on Monday, August 2.

"I will be in Turin on Monday, as Massimiliano Allegri will be waiting for me there. I'll be there even if it might have been good to have holidays. I will try to finish my career by winning more trophies because winning titles makes me hungrier for more," the centre-back said. (via Marca)

Chiellini is expected to put pen to paper on a new deal soon.

Andrea #Agnelli confirms: “The contract extension of Giorgio #Chiellini with #Juventus is not a problem. It’s ridiculous to broke his holiday for a signing. He will sign the renewal on his returns from holidays...”. #transfers https://t.co/mJ4chfVNXc — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 27, 2021

Want to lift some more trophies with Juventus: Giorgio Chiellini

Juventus Press Conference

Giorgio Chiellini joined Juventus in 2005, and has since gone on to make 535 appearances across all competitions for them. He has won nine Serie A titles, five Italian Cups and five Italian Super Cups with the Bianconeri.

But the hunger to keep winning is still palpable.

“I want to lift some more trophies, because it just makes you hungrier to do it again - and wearing the Juventus jersey without the Scudetto symbol on the chest represents an extra motivation," he said. (via Goal)

“I need a few more days to rest and recover from the chaos of the last month, but on Monday I’ll be in Turin and happy to get started again."

Chiellini also opened up about leading Italy to the Euro 2020 trophy.

“I don’t think you can even dream of lifting a trophy as the captain of your national team. You are happy enough just to play football in your city, but here we went beyond even the greatest dream," Chiellini said.

Edited by Arvind Sriram