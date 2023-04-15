"I will not be watching", "Sack him again" - Chelsea fans left furious with Frank Lampard's starting XI against Brighton & Hove Albion

Some Chelsea fans online are unhappy with the starting XI for their Premier League home clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, April 15.

The Blues have lost both of their games under interim manager Frank Lampard. They lost 1-0 against Wolverhampton Wanderers in their previous league game. They were then beaten 2-0 by Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

Chelsea are now looking for their first win in six games across competitions as they take on high-flying Brighton on Saturday. However, some fans aren't too optimistic after seeing the starting XI.

Kepa Arrizabalaga starts in goal behind a defense of Trevoh Chalobah, Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, and Ben Chilwell. Enzo Fernandez, Denis Zakaria, and Conor Gallagher feature in midfield. Mykhaylo Mudryk, Christian Pulisic, and Raheem Sterling complete the lineup.

Fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the lineup. As one fan wrote:

"omo today again?? i don’t want anything ruining my mood so i will not be watching"

Another fan called for Lampard's sacking:

"sack him again"

Here are some reactions from fans on Chelsea's starting XI for their clash against Brighton & Hove Albion:

Chelsea defender on facing Brighton & Hove Albion

Ahead of the game, Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana shared his thoughts on facing Brighton on Saturday. The Blues come into the game being 11th in the Premier League table, seven points behind the Seagulls, who have two games in hand.

The reverse fixture ended in a 4-1 win for Brighton in October as the Blues struggled under Graham Potter. Fofana, who wasn't a part of the squad back then, shared his thoughts on watching the game.

He said (via the club's official website):

"It [the last game against Brighton] was frustrating because I saw the game on TV and I wanted to help. The team lost 4-1 but this is a new game now and everybody is focused to win. It is a very tough game because Brighton have had a very good season and are a very good team."

He added:

"They play high intensity with good players and a good coach as well, so it is a big game but everybody is ready for the fight and going to the game for a win because Chelsea is a big club. It is not normal in the Premier League that we are 11th and every player is focused and is concentrated for a big game."

The west London side haven't scored a goal in their previous four games across competitions, scoring just 29 goals in 30 league games this season. Brighton, meanwhile, have scored 52 goals in 28 league games.

