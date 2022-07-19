"I wish he could behave in that way" - Manchester City legend Pablo Zabaleta criticizes Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling and says that he doesn't consider him to be a 'legend' 

Manchester City legend Pablo Zabaleta has criticized Chelsea signing Raheem Sterling, claiming the English winger is not a Cityzens "legend."

The England international joined Chelsea this summer after seven successful years at the Etihad.

However, in an interview with Sky Sports, the former Argentinian right-back Zabaleta stated that Sterling is not a club legend. He began by naming some former City players that he deems to be clubs legends, saying:

"For me when I say legend: Aguero, Silva, Kompany those guys are on a different level, that's why they have statues outside the club."

Zabaleta then touched on Sterling's exit from the club, adding:

"But Raheem he's been great, so we wish him of course all the best. He went to a team (Chelsea) that is obviously that is a big contender for the Premier League. I wish him all the best but like I say. Man City is always the most important thing for the fans and for the players."

In concluding, the Argentine sent Sterling somewhat of a warning about the way he discusses his former side following his departure:

"The moment you leave you always need to talk nicely to the club you've been playing for, I wish he could behave in that way."

Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling writes emotional letter to Manchester City fans following exit

The English star waves goodbye to the Etihad Stadium

Pablo Zabeleta's words of advice for Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling are a little odd. The English forward hasn't really had a bad word to say about Manchester City since departing for Chelsea.

The 27-year-old penned a heartfelt message to Cityzens fans following the end of his seven-year stay at the Etihad Stadium, writing on his Twitter:

“Seven seasons, 11 major trophies, a lifetime of memories. To the coaching staff who have played a massive role in my development over the years. To my teammates who have become more than just those I share a pitch with."

He added:

“To the backroom staff, to the office staff, to the fans who have tirelessly supported the team. And to everyone involved with Manchester City, my respect for you couldn’t be greater. What a ride it’s been."

He thanked the club for helping him become a better version of himself and for their endless support. He said:

“I am thankful for the ups and the downs as it’s the downs that have at times, tested my strength and resolve, and enabled me to stand here in front of you as the best possible version of myself.”

Sterling added:

"I arrived in Manchester a 20-year-old. Today, I leave as a man. Thank you for your endless support. It’s been an honour to wear the shirt of Manchester City."

Sterling leaves City having won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and five League Cups.

He scored 131 goals and provided 94 assists in 337 appearances for the Manchester giants following his £57.3 million arrival from Liverpool in 2015.

