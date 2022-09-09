"I wish I could be more helpful!" - Chelsea superstar posts emotional message of support for sacked manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has penned an emotional tribute to former manager Thomas Tuchel after the latter parted ways with the club.

Tuchel was let go by the Blues' new owners on Wednesday (September 7) following a poor start to the 2022-23 club campaign. The team has won thrice in seven matches across all competitions. The German's final match in charge was a 1-0 loss against Dinamo Zagreb in their UEFA Champions League opener.

Tuchel's departure came less than two years after he guided Chelsea to their second Champions League title. Silva notably played a key role in that success, with his former coach helping him win one of the only major titles missing from his otherwise stacked resume.

The Brazilian has now taken to Twitter to thank Tuchel and his staff, writing:

"Beyond being good professionals, you and your staff were amazing human beings. It was a real privilege to meet you and work with you."

Silva went on to add:

"Thank you for everything #ThomasTucheI , I wish I could be more helpfull! God bless you and your family 🙏💙💙💙 @TTuchelofficial"

The central defender previously worked with Tuchel during their time together at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). They made it into the Champions League final in 2020, but fell 1-0 to Bayern Munich.

Overall, Silva played 143 matches under the former Borussia Dortmund boss at both PSG and Chelsea. He scored four goals and laid out five assists while averaging more than 82 minutes per appearance.

Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea in exactly 100 matches before his departure

Tuchel arrived at Stamford Bridge in January 2021 on the back of Frank Lampard's dismissal. The improvements he made to a struggling Chelsea squad were evident as the team grew defensively rigid and began picking up results.

In just half a season, Tuchel guided the club to their first Champions League crown in nine years as they beat Manchester City 1-0 in the final. He also took them to the FA Cup final, where they lost 1-0 to Leicester City.

The Blues began last season in excellent fashion, winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup. But they withered away in the second half of the campaign.

Despite their indifferent form, the Premier League giants managed to make the finals of both the FA Cup and EFL Cup. However, they lost to Liverpool in a penalty shootout on both occasions.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 100 - Thomas Tuchel took charge of exactly 100 games during his time as Chelsea boss; in his first 50 the Blues kept 31 clean sheets, but his second 50 saw them keep just 18. Diminished. 100 - Thomas Tuchel took charge of exactly 100 games during his time as Chelsea boss; in his first 50 the Blues kept 31 clean sheets, but his second 50 saw them keep just 18. Diminished. https://t.co/8CfvZBh7pu

Overall, Tuchel oversaw exactly 100 official matches as Chelsea manager. In those games, they picked up 62 wins and 19 draws while suffering 19 defeats. The Blues scored 168 goals and conceded 77 while keeping 49 cleansheets under the former PSG boss.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee