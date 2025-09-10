"I wish I have a son who hates football" - Kylian Mbappe makes bold claim; says he'd have been 'disgusted' by football if not for one key reason

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe has revealed that it is his passion that keeps him going in the world of football. The French forward exploded onto the scene at Monaco, before securing a blockbuster move to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2017, initially on loan.

After powering Les Bleus to the 2018 FIFA World Cup as a teenager, Mbappe went on to achieve great heights with the Parisians. The Frenchman won 15 trophies at the Parc des Princes, including six league titles.

Kylian Mbappe also lifted the UEFA Nations League with France in 2021. The 26-year-old then powered his nation to the 2022 World Cup, where they were defeated by champions Argentina after an intense game.

The Frenchman secured a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2024, as a free agent following the expiry of his contract with PSG.

Speaking recently to L'Equipe, the Frenchman said that he would like to have a son who hates football.

"If I didn't have this passion, the world of football would have disgusted me a long time ago. I wish I have a son who hates football," said Mbappe.

Kylian Mbappe, however, went on to acknowledge that a ball would never be far away from his child.

How many trophies has Kylian Mbappe won with Real Madrid?

Real Madrid were hot on the heels of Kylian Mbappe for years before finally getting a deal across the line last summer. The Frenchman marked his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu by scoring in his debut in the UEFA Super Cup, and winning his first trophy with his new team.

Mbappe also won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup last season with the LaLiga giants. He finished the campaign with 44 goals from 59 games in all competitions for Los Blancos.

However, it wasn't enough to help Real Madrid win the league or the Champions League. They finished second in the LaLiga table behind Barcelona, although Mbappe did win the European Golden Shoe after finishing as the league's top scorer.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign under Xabi Alonso, who took over as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at the end of May. Mbappe has scored three times in three games already this season. While he has been included in the nominees list for this year's Ballon d'Or, the player is not among the favourites for the award.

