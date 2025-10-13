“I wish him just the best” - Granit Xhaka chooses between Chelsea ace Cole Palmer and Liverpool star Florian Wirtz

Sunderland star Granit Xhaka believes Liverpool's Florian Wirtz is better than Chelsea's Cole Palmer. He believes that fans will start enjoying the German on the pitch once he gets into his best form at Anfield.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Xhaka recalled training with Wirtz at Bayer Leverkusen, saying that the Liverpool star hated losing sessions and was always working to get better, before and after training. He added that the youngster's mentality puts him ahead of Chelsea's Palmer and said:

"Between Palmer and Flo Wirtz, let’s say with Flo Wirtz, I had the joy to be with him for three years. You will, a lot of English people will enjoy him because he’s unbelievable, not just with the ball, but the work without the ball. I didn’t see many No. 10s on his level without the ball and with the ball. To be in this age 20-21 to have this mentality, the work to put (in) day by day, before the training and after the training, to be angry if you don’t win a training session, this is Florian Wirtz."

"I saw him for two, and I have a lot of respect for Palmer as well, but because I was with Wirtz for two years and I know how much he can bring to the Premier League. Hopefully not against us, Sunderland, but the rest of the year I wish him just the best because he deserves that."

Florian Wirtz joined Liverpool for a then-record £116 million. He is yet to score or assist in the Premier League for the Reds, despite playing all seven matches so far.

Chelsea legend backs Florian Wirtz's decision to join Liverpool

Chelsea legend Michael Ballack spoke to Sport BILD earlier this season, backing Florian Wirtz's decision to join Liverpool. He claimed that the youngster has chosen the right club for his development, adding that the Premier League is more attractive for the top players than the Bundesliga. He said:

"Does it make sense for him and his development to play in the Bundesliga for Bayern for another two or three years? Of course, he wins championships there, but is the Bundesliga still a challenge for him at the highest level? No, because the Bundesliga was overtaken by the Premier League years ago. That’s the reality That’s why it’s generally no longer as attractive for the absolute top players. That’s why changes are needed."

Florian Wirtz came off the bench for Liverpool against Chelsea in the 2-1 loss earlier this month. Cole Palmer missed the match due to a groin issue and is set to be out until November.

