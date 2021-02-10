“I have such a wish” – UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov reveals telling Cristiano Ronaldo his desire to play professional football

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed discussing with Cristiano Ronaldo his desire to play professional football. The Russian also revealed that Real Madrid are his dream club.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who fought in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s lightweight division, is among the greatest fighters in the history of mixed martial art.

The Russian retired in October 2020, with 29 wins and no defeats. His love for football and Real Madrid helped him build a friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese’s time at the Santiago Bernabeu. The pair have remained friends since.

Khabib Nurmagomedov had always nurtured a love for football. Since his retirement, he has been spending time on the football pitch with his friends.

During an interaction with Match TV, the Russian revealed he always dreamt of playing professional football. Khabib Nurmagomedoc went on to claim that he had spoken to quite a few people about his wish, including close friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

“To play football on a professional level is a childhood dream. Of course, I have such a wish. Football is the king of sports after all. Who haven't I discussed this with! I've spoken even with the UEFA president Aleksandr Ceferin, with the owner of PSG, yes, and even with Cristiano Ronaldo,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The Russian also spoke about his admiration for Real Madrid and remembers watching them win the 1998 UEFA Champions League. Khabib Nurmagomedov said in this regard:

“Spartak of course are great, but that's domestic level. My dream club is Real Madrid. In fact, the first match I remember watching the full 90 minutes was Real vs Juventus in 1998 (Champions League final). I remember Mijatovic scored from an offside position, but we still won".

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure has not caused a dent in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s love for Real Madrid

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid has clearly not caused a dent in Khabib Nurmagomedov's love for the La Liga giants. Perhaps, that in a nutshell is the charm of the beautiful game. The Russian also spoke about his admiration for football last year.

“For me, football is the number one sport. When I was a child, I dreamed of being a football player and I have always watched football” said Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has achieved the impossible with expert precision in the UFC ring, so could he make it as a professional footballer? Though it looks like an extremely improbable proposition, it remains to be seen how the former UFC superstar's love for football evolves.