"I woke up to some very ugly news" - Argentina President Alberto Fernandez reacts to recent threat made to PSG star Lionel Messi

Argentina's president Alberto Fernández has revealed that he was concerned over a recent attack that suggested a possible threat to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi.

This is in the wake of the incident that occurred at a grocery store belonging to Messi's in-laws in the city of Rosario, Argentina. It was reported that there was a shooting on Thursday (March 2), where a group of suspected shooters fired 14 shots into the grocery store.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Lionel Messi receives death threat after his wife’s family store in Argentina was shot up with over a dozen bullets: “We are waiting for you” Lionel Messi receives death threat after his wife’s family store in Argentina was shot up with over a dozen bullets: “We are waiting for you” https://t.co/x6A3soElko

The news has now been interpreted as a threat to Argentina's captain, months after just winning the FIFA World Cup with La Albiceleste.

Meanwhile, the president of the south American country, Alberto Fernández has revealed that he was disturbed by the news. He went further to state that plans are on the way to curb acts of violence in the country. In his words (via PSG Talk):

“[On Thursday] I woke up to some very ugly news. I immediately contacted [Mayor Pablo Javkin] [and] I spoke directly with the chief of staff. I told him that something else will have to be done."

“We are doing a lot, but obviously, something more will have to be done. The problem of violence and organized crime is very serious.”

The incident could hamper any possible chances of Lionel Messi returning to his native country to end his football career.

Many Argentine faithful have been hopeful that the PSG star could possibly retire at boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys. However, such hopes may now seem to have been dashed. The 35-year-old forward is currently in the final months of his contract with PSG and there is huge speculation over where his future lies.

Lionel Messi has so far scored an impressive total of 17 goals and registered 16 assists for PSG in all competitions this season.

Gabriel Heinze speaks on the implications of the attack targeted at Lionel Messi and his family in Rosario

Head coach of the Argentine club side, Newell’s Old Boys, Gabriel Heinze has come out to condemn the attack carried out by a set of suspected drug traffickers.

The incident occurred at a grocery store belonging to the in-laws of PSG superstar Lionel Messi. There have also been suggestions that the player's life isn't safe in his homeland of Argentina.

Janty @CFC_Janty This world is pure evil, unnecessary death threats towards Lionel Messi. Protect this Legend at all costs This world is pure evil, unnecessary death threats towards Lionel Messi. Protect this Legend at all costs ❤️ https://t.co/efWj8IjX8B

Meanwhile, former Argentina international Heinze has revealed that the incident could distance Lionel Messi and other Albiceleste stars from returning to play for their country. In his words (via PSG Talk):

"This pays attention to everything, to everyone and everything that this is. Of course, this drives Leo and anyone else away. We are talking about this because he is Leo, but there are also many boys who would like to return [to Argentina].”

Paul Merson predicts the result of Liverpool vs Man Utd and other PL GW 26 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes