"I could have won more titles in my life" - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reveals he has turned down offers from European giants

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he has turned down opportunities to manage Bayern Munich a number of times.

Ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup final against Chelsea on Sunday, the German manager has insisted that he could have opted for a much easier job.

However, Klopp has insisted that he loves the challenges he has had to face as a manager and being in charge of the Reds. The German manager has done a fantastic job so far in his managerial career by bringing success to underdogs like Mainz, Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

During his pre-match press conference ahead of the FA Cup final, the German said, as quoted by This is Anfield:

“Which club should I go to to have a different situation? Tell me. The only thing I could do is ask Pep if he is sick of all that winning and I take over at City. Is that the idea? That wouldn’t work, I don’t want to do it."

“I could have gone to Bayern a few times, I could have won more titles in my life, pretty sure I would say – a good chance at least. I didn’t do it. I had a contract here and I never did it. That’s completely fine. The world is not full of winners, the world is full of triers."

Klopp has suggested that the journey needs to be enjoyed rather than a destination, which is why he has no regrets about rejecting the Bayern Munich job. The German manager continued:

“And I try and sometimes I win with some other people together. I am happy with that. If we are all only happy when we are really winning, in the end, when your race finishes, what life would that be?”

“When I say, ‘Enjoy the journey.’ I mean it as there have been so many great moments already. If we stop [winning] now, it’s not great as we didn’t win the FA Cup final and didn’t win the Champions League final and came second in the Premier League."

He also insisted that his team will continue to fight for the Premier League title even if their fate is not in their hands. The 54-year-old added:

“Forget that and just say, ‘Wow, that was a ride.' We only cause ourselves problems as human beings – ‘Don’t come home without a quadruple,' for example – you will never be happy. If that is the only way to satisfy you, that is really difficult. This club went through incredibly tough periods and always hit back."

"And if people can’t appreciate the time we are in or the team they have, I would really feel for them because it’s fantastic what the boys do. We are three points away [from City] and seven goals. We will try [to win the Premier League. We cannot do more and I can enjoy that – if people can’t, I cannot change that.”

Jurgen Klopp has worked wonders at Liverpool

It is fascinating to see how much Liverpool have improved under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage over the last few years. The German mastermind has transformed the Merseyside club into the European powerhouse they once used to be.

Under Klopp, the Reds won their sixth Champions League in the 2018-19 campaign. The club also ended their 30-year drought for the league title in the 2019-20 season under the German tactician.

The Anfield outfit could win their seventh Champions League title this season if they can beat Real Madrid in the final (May 29). They are also just three points behind Manchester City in the Premier League with two games remaining.

