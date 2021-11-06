“I work for Man United” – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists he has the support of the Manchester United hierarchy 

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted he is on borrowed time at Old Trafford despite the Red Devils' defeat to Manchester City. The Norwegian is confident he still has the club's backing.

Manchester United suffered their fourth Premier League defeat of the season against Manchester City today. Pep Guardiola's side registered a 2-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford, adding to Solskjaer's woes.

The Premier League champions took the lead just seven minutes into the game, with Eric Bailly scoring an own goal. Bernardo Silva doubled Manchester City's lead just before half-time and sealed the game for the visitors.

Manchester United have now lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League, including the 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at home. As the Red Devils continue to struggle to add points to their tally, the pressure continues to mount on Solskjaer.

While fans could call for Solskjaer's head following Manchester United's loss to the Cityzens, the Norwegian believes he still has the backing of the club's board. Asked if he felt he was on borrowed time at Old Trafford, Solskjaer said:

"No I don't. I have good communication with the club all the time which is up front and honest. I work for Man United, I want the best for Man United. As long as I am here I want to improve this."

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will consider Solskjaer's future at the club during the international break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Manchester United are far off from top teams

Manchester United manager Solskjaer has admitted that the Red Devils are currently far off from other top teams. The Norwegian is aware of the pressure that will be applied on his team, but is confident that they have what it takes to turn things around. He said:

“At the moment we are [far off the top teams]. The demands on me and the players are going to be high and we have to get back to what we started to look like. We have the players to do that.”

Solskjaer also reserved praise for Manchester City after his side's defeat to them before stressing the need for Manchester United to up their standards.

“They played well, they don't give you opportunities to win the ball off them so praise to them but our standards need to be raised.”

Manchester United will be hopeful of bouncing back from their defeat to City when they face Watford in the league after the international break.

