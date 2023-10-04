Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are wary about Luis Enrique's decision to name four attackers in his starting lineup to face Newcastle United tonight (October 4).

The Parisians have traveled to Tyneside to face the Magpies in their second UEFA Champions League Group F game. They made a perfect start to their European campaign with a 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund on September 19.

Enrique has gone for the jugular by naming four attackers in his starting XI to face Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park. Kylian Mbappe, Goncalo Ramos, Randal Kolo-Muani, and Ousmane Dembele all line up in a fearsome frontline.

Mbappe has been in sensational form this season, with eight goals in seven games across competitions. Meanwhile, new arrival Kolo Muani has registered one goal and two assists in four games across competitions.

Ramos also made the move to PSG in the summer and he's managed two goals in seven games. Dembele made the switch alongside the Portuguese, but he's struggled to impress since his €50 million arrival from Barcelona. The Frenchman has just one assist in seven games.

Nevertheless, it's an attack that should strike fear into Newcastle, given the likes of Dan Burn will be up against some of Europe's top forwards.

Enrique has selected Manuel Ugarte and Warren Zaire-Emery in midfield. Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Milan Skriniar and Lucas Hernandez are in defense. Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal for the Parisians.

Fans are intrigued to see how PSG attackers fare against a Magpies side that have conceded just seven goals in nine games across competitions. One fan has backed Burn to get the better of Mbappe:

"Dan burn is gonna pocket Mbappe isn’t he."

Another fan has concerns about Enrique's team:

"I am worried but we for sure are going to have a good attack."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to PSG's starting lineup to face Newcastle:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

PSG manager Luis Enrique looking forward to 'great test' against Newcastle

Luis Enrique is wary of Newcastle's threat.

PSG boss Enrique has lavished praise on tonight's opponents Newcastle, touching on their performance in the 2022-23 campaign. The Magpies sealed UEFA Champions League qualification with a fourth-placed finish. They are competing in the group stages of Europe's elite club competition for the first time in 20 years.

Howe's men are now a nuisance for some of the Premier League's biggest guns. They've made a strong start to the new season and even knocked Manchester City out of the Carabao Cup last week.

Enrique has talked up the Magpies' work with and without the ball. The PSG boss also alluded to the home support at St James' Park which will be hosting its first Champions League game since 2003 (via Reuters):

"They are very well drilled with the ball and without. (They are) fearsome (opponents) in their stadium with their passionate fans. Tomorrow is going to be a great test for us."

Enrique went as far as to suggest that Newcastle can't be deemed as underdogs due to their excellent showings last season. They won 19 of 38 Premier League games and also made it to the Carabao Cup final:

"Nobody wanted to play against them because of what they did last season. I don't think there is anyone in Europe who would dare to say that they are not the favourites because of their level, their individual quality and what they do as a team."

Howe has overseen an incredible turnaround on Tyneside since arriving in November 2021. Newcastle were dwindling in a relegation battle when he was appointed but are now facing one of Europe's giants in the Champions League just under two years later.