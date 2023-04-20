“I would’ve had more patience” - Tennis star Alexander Zverev slams Bayern Munich for sacking Julian Nagelsmann

German tennis star Alexander Zverev has criticized Bayern Munich for their decision to sack head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

On March 24, Bayern announced that they had decided to part ways with German coach Nagelsmann and replace him with compatriot Thomas Tuchel. According to widespread reports, Bayern chiefs were concerned at how the club had surrendered their domestic dominance this season.

It was also reported that Nagelsmann’s management style was under the scanner as many of the club's youngsters, including the likes of Jamal Musiala, made no progress. Along with that, Sadio Mane struggled to settle in following a high-profile move from Liverpool.

Explaining the club's decision to move on from Nagelsmann, chairman of the board Oliver Kahn said:

"We have come to the realization that the quality of our squad - despite the German championship last year - has shown itself less and less often.

"After the [2022 FIFA] World Cup, we played less and less successfully and attractively, the strong fluctuations in performance called our goals into question this season, but also beyond this season."

Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medalist Zverev, in an interview with German media house Welt, has hit out at the club for letting Nagelsmann go. He stated that he would have given the 35-year-old more time as the club was still fighting for three titles this season when they pulled the trigger.

Zverev said:

"I would have been more patient. Even though Tuchel is one of the best coaches in the world: I don't know how to fire Nagelsmann immediately, even though you're still in three competitions."

Bayern Munich knocked out of Champions League following 4-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester City

Bayern Munich have been knocked out of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League following a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester City. The Bavarians lost the first leg of the tie 3-0, before drawing the second leg 1-1 at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday, April 19.

This is the Bundesliga champions' second cup exit in two weeks after they were knocked out of the German Cup by Freiburg in the last eight.

Following their win, Manchester City will take on record 14-time champions Real Madrid in the semifinals for a second successive season. Bayern Munich, meanwhile, will return to action on Saturday, April 22, when they take on FC Mainz in the league.

