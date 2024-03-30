“I wouldn’t attempt that in training, let alone in a match!” - Darren Bent left stunned by Chelsea star in draw with Burnley

Darren Bent was impressed by Chelsea star Cole Palmer after he scored coolly from the spot in the first half against Burnley on Saturday, March 30. The 21-year-old pulled off a beautiful panenka to score his 12th goal of the season in a 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Commenting on the Premier League game live, Bent said:

“I wouldn’t attempt that in training, let alone in a match!"

Palmer netted the penalty in the 44th minute and then scored another goal in the second half (78'), taking his tally in the season to 13. However, Chelsea failed to collect all three points with the game ending in a 2-2 draw against 10-man Burnley. The Clarets had Lorenz Assignon sent off after 40 minutes but managed to roar back twice to earn a well-deserved point at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer, meanwhile, has impressed for the Blues since making the move to London from Manchester City last summer. He has 18 goals and 12 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. He one of the few lone sparks in what has been a terrible season for the side.

The result meant Mauricio Pochettino's side failed to capitalise on an opportunity to move to the top half of the table, remaining in 11th. It has been a season to forget once again, with their struggles in the league continuing alongside a loss in the Carabao Cup final to Liverpool.

Mauricio Pochettino expresses frustration following Chelsea's draw against Burnley

Pochettino stated that he was disappointed with the side's performance.

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino expressed his disappointment with the side's performance in the 2-2 draw against Burnley. The Argentine claimed that the Blues needed to defend better from set pieces and be more aggressive.

He said (via Match of the Day):

"So disappointed. We didn't show the consistency and the capacity to deal with and manage the game. We allowed them some actions from set pieces to get some possibility to believe.

"It is a result that shows that we need to improve in many areas if we want to be competitive. It was so easy for them to get to our last third. We were not aggressive enough in open play and defending set pieces. We need to improve like a team and be more competitive."

The Blues managed to take the lead twice through two Cole Palmer efforts, one in each half. However, the 10-man Clarets equalised twice including a goal from defender Dara O'Shea from a corner in the 81st minute.

Chelsea had a total of 33 shots in the game with 13 of them target, notching a total xG of 3.74. However, subpar finishing alongside some poor decision-making in the final third meant they failed to capitalise on their chances.