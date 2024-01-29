"I wouldn’t blame her if she divorced me" - Kyle Walker reveals moment wife Annie Kilner found out about his affair with Lauryn Goodman

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has revealed that he regrets cheating on his wife Annie Kilner, adding that he decided to hide his affair amid difficult circumstances.

During a recent interview with the Sun, the Englishman said that he had cheated on Kilner with Lauryn Goodman. He also said that he was living away from his five children and Kilner in a different mansion with Goodman.

Walker is also expecting a child with Lauryn Goodman in March. The Manchester City defender has admitted that he has caused problems for himself due to his foolish decisions. He said (via the Sun):

“What I’ve done is horrible and I take full responsibility. I made idiot choices and idiot decisions. I can’t begin to think or imagine what Annie is going through. I’ve tried to ask her but there’s pain and hurt."

Walker also admitted that he has caused problems for his family and that his decisions are the reason behind the pain his wife and children are currently going through. The Manchester City defender also said that he hid everything from Kilner because he wanted to stay with his children and wife. He added:

"It was a slow death for me and for Annie. It was selfish. I didn’t tell her because I wanted to be with her and the kids. Should she have heard it from Lauryn? No, no. That was the least I owed her. I was aware that the clock was ticking and I still chose not to tell Annie. It pains me to think (of how she is coping while pregnant)."

Kyle Walker said that Kilner has the utter authority of getting separated and that he will respect her decision to divorce. Walker also spoke about his wife's reaction when he told her about his affair in 2022.

Kyle Walker called Annie Kilner from the training ground of Manchester City and broke the news to her. As soon as he revealed the news to Kilner, she started screaming on the call. However, during the same call, he also told Kilner that Lauryn Goodman was pregnant with his child. He said:

"I’ve got to tell you something. I had a one-night stand with someone. I’ve got to tell you something else. Annie yelled: “Kyle, no, I’m begging you, there can’t be anything else.” She said afterwards: “I didn’t think ‘baby’."

Kyle Walker met Lauryn Goodman in October 2022, when he travelled to London for a groin injury.

Kyle Walker reveals that he tried joining Bayern Munich from Manchester City to avoid scandal

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker has revealed that he wanted to leave the Premier League and join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich to avoid the baby scandal. Kyle Walker confirmed that he only wanted to leave the Etihad outfit to stay away from the scandal after he got Lauryn Goodman pregnant.

The Englishman reportedly agreed to a £15 million move to the German champions in July, last year. He also said that he would have gotten less attention in Germany than in England due to the high involvement of media in the Premier League and compared to the Bundesliga. He said (via the Sun):

"I tried to escape. Did I want to leave City? No, of course I didn’t. We’re the best team in the world at the minute. But it was a chance to get away from England and the media I was going to get."

Walker has made 29 appearances for Manchester City across competitions this season, registering three assists and helping the side keep five clean sheets. He joined Manchester City in 2017 for a reported transfer fee of £45 million from Tottenham Hotspur.