"I wouldn’t go that far!" - Cole Palmer plays down claims made by Chelsea captain Reece James 

Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer had a humble response to captain Reece James' claims after the Blues' 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Saturday (May 11). James had labelled Palmer as one of the world's best players following the victory.

The match against Nottingham Forest was yet another display of Chelsea's rejuvenated resilience. Mykhailo Mudryk's eighth-minute goal, crafted by a sublime pass from Palmer, set the tone for an enthralling encounter.

Despite Forest's fightback, including a 74th-minute lead courtesy through former Blues' winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, the west London club emerged victorious, with substitute Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson sealing the win.

Following the match, club captain Reece James, marking his first appearance since December, laid out words of appraisal for Cole Palmer. Palmer, who joined the club at the start of the season from Manchester City, has unequivocally been the best player in the squad.

James lauded Palmer's contributions, labeling him as 'one of the world's best.' However, Palmer, displaying characteristic modesty, responded (via Chelsea News):

"I wouldn’t go that far! But it’s nice to hear. It’s all new to me. This is my first season playing properly in the league. It was a very important win and now we focus on the next one."

Palmer has 21 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League this season.

Chelsea captain Reece James reflects on triumphant return

Reflecting on his return to action, Reece James expressed his delight at being back on the pitch after a prolonged absence. Speaking to the media after the match, James said (via chelseafc.com):

"It was so great to be back out there! It’s been a long five months since I played. I’ve been waiting for this return for so long, so I’m happy I can make my comeback today and help the team."

Participating in his first match of 2024, James notched up a crucial match-winning assist mere three minutes after being substituted on. Speaking of his return, the 24-year-old added:

"In fact, that’s the first time I’ve played this year. I was just determined to get back before the end of the season, be in a good shape to help the team and I’m glad I was able to do that today."

Reece James' return comes at a crucial juncture for Chelsea, as they aim to salvage their season. Mauricio Pochettino's side has been enjoying a resurgence in form in recent weeks. The win over Forest, coupled with Manchester United's stumble, has kept the Blues' hopes of European football alive. They are now at seventh position, level on points with sixth-placed Newcastle.