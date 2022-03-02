"I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea came in with a lot of money" - Italian journalist backs Thomas Tuchel's side to make a move for 22-year-old Juventus star

Italian journalist Riccardo Trevisani has predicted that Chelsea might make a move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the summer.

The Old Lady signed the 22-year-old Serbian from Fiorentina for £66.6 million in the January transfer window.

Trevisani feels the Turin giants are a step behind their rivals at the moment, and it might see them lose their star striker to the Blues.

Chelsea are currently the Club World Cup champions and defenders of the Champions League.

Explaining why Juventus are behind their rivals, Trevisani said:

“Inter have played against great teams in recent years and have never won. And we’re talking about a big team, whether it’s Antonio Conte’s or Simone Inzaghi’s. So we’re behind and you have to take that into account."

The Italian journalist highlighted that the Blues have swooped in to make big-money signings in the past. They bought Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan last summer for a club-record fee of £97.5 million.

Trevisani has not ruled out the London giants from making a similar move once again in the summer. He said:

“So I wouldn’t be surprised if Chelsea came in with a lot of money to snatch Dusan Vlahovic from Juventus, as they did with Romelu Lukaku from the Nerazzurri, the Italian champions.”

Chelsea's strategy with Romelu Lukaku has failed to work out

Chelsea won the Champions League last season, despite the lack of a recognized centre-forward. They had Olivier Giroud, Tammy Abraham, and Timo Werner in their ranks at the time. While Giroud was in his 30s, Abraham was not developed enough to lead the line. Werner, on the other hand, fared better when positioned on the channels instead of as a number nine.

After letting go of Giroud and Abraham last summer, the Blues targeted a new striker who could play the number nine role at the club. They brought in Romelu Lukaku, who was in fine form after having helped Inter Milan win Serie A last season.

On paper, the transfer seemed perfect as Lukaku was expected to be the final missing piece in Chelsea's puzzle. He even made a quick start to life in England.

However, over the course of the next few months, clubs figured out his weaknesses, and Lukaku's form began to deteriorate. Despite being physically powerful, the Belgian is not naturally good at holding the ball with his back to goal. Instead, he prefers to run the channels himself.

Lukaku is not good at small touch build-up play either and likes space around him when he has the ball.

The obvious mismatch between Chelsea's needs and Lukaku's quality means that the big-money signing has failed at Stamford Bridge. The striker has recorded 10 goals and two assists in 29 games across all competitions since joining the club last summer.

