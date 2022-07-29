“I wouldn’t take him” – Darren Bent explains why Arsenal should not sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Premier League striker Darren Bent wouldn't want Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo to sign for Arsenal this summer, as per HITC.

Ronaldo, 37, continues to be the subject of intense speculation, with the Portuguese star reportedly eyeing an exit from Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to continue playing in the UEFA Champions League, a competition that United failed to qualify for last season.

Ronaldo managed 24 goals in 38 appearances in his first campaign since returning to the club from Juventus.

But the Red Devils flopped, finishing sixth in the league and have remained without a trophy since 2017.

Despite the Portuguese star looking for a way out of United this summer, Bent wouldn't want to see him join his favored side Arsenal.

The former Tottenham centre-forward doesn't believe Ronaldo would fit Mikel Arteta's style of play at the Emirates Stadium, telling talkSPORT:

"The way Arsenal are moving forward, the way that Arteta likes to play, front foot, high energy, no, I wouldn’t take him.”

United's stance over the former Real Madrid star is that he is not for sale.

Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag had made it clear during the club's pre-season of East Asia and Australia that he was eager to work with the veteran forward.

He told reporters:

We are planning with Ronaldo for this season - that's it. I'm looking forward to working with him... Cristiano is not for sale, he's in our plans and we want to get success together. I spoke with him before this issue came up. I had a conversation with him and had a real good talk."

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo likely wouldn't click at Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo put three past Arsenal last season

Cristiano Ronaldo has become one of football's greatest players during his storied career, winning titles in every country he has played in.

He has three Premier League titles, two La Liga titles and two Serie A titles to his name.

The iconic Portuguese superstar is a huge influence on any side he plays for and garners the utmost of respect.

However, there is trouble in pursuing the veteran forward this summer given his age and astronomical wages.

The United star offers goals in abundance but he could also hinder the progress the development of younger talent at Arsenal.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, 20, Gabriel Martinelli, 21, and Eddie Nketiah, 23, impressed for the Gunners last season.

The north London side have also just brought Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus, 25, to the club for £46.98 million.

Bringing Ronaldo to the Emirates Stadium would boost the mindset of the squad but also has it's limitations.

