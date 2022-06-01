"I was too young to understand" - Ex-Chelsea striker Alexandre Pato sheds light on 'sex hotel' experience and reasons behind start-stop career

Former Chelsea and AC Milan Alexandre Pato recently about up about the personal troubles he endured before he decided to turn his life around.

The Brazilian was once considered a future Ballon d'Or winner and one of the brightest prospects in world football. However, a combination of poor transfers, loss of form and injuries led to a once-promising career fizzling out.

The 32-year-old forward now plays for MLS side Orlando City, having scored 10 goals in his 27 appearances for Brazil between 2008-2013.

Writing for the Players Tribune, Pato opened up about his personal problems after departing Chinese Superleague side Tianjin Tianhai in 2019. He wrote (as quoted by GOAL):

"After China, I was still single, so I decided to enjoy my freedom. I went to Los Angeles. I wanted the best hotel, the best car, the best parties. I ended up at this place where a girl was snorting coke right next to me. Suddenly I was like, 'What am I doing here?' This was not what I wanted. It was an empty world."

"I asked a friend, 'Am I really going to spend the rest of my life alone?' So I go back to Brazil and text an old friend, Rebeca. 'You want to hang out?' We grab a coffee and within seconds I’m like, 'Yes, this is what I want.'"

Pato went on to explain how going to church changed his life and added:

"The next time I see her she says, 'We’re going to church.' Man, it was a revelation. The Bible had all the answers I was looking for. I turned my head to the sky and said, 'Lord, I no longer want this life.' That day my life changed forever."

Former Chelsea forward Alexandre Pato explains "sex hotel" story

The South American, who has played for eight different clubs in an eventful career, spoke about being taken on by his first club. Talking about his journey from humble beginnings, Pato claimed:

“We didn’t have much money, right? My mum couldn’t work due to a bad back, so my dad had to provide for my older brother, my sister and me. My dad had to get creative sometimes. So the big day comes and we’re off to the trial at Internacional. The chance of a lifetime. We drive up from Pato Branco to Porto Alegre, nine hours on the road. We get there and my dad realizes: he can’t afford a proper hotel."

“What does he do? He checks us in at a sex hotel. He’s like, 'Son, this is the only place we can afford.' And I’m all like, 'Let’s do it, Dad!' Man, I had no clue! I was too young to understand. I think our room had a tiny bed, that was it. The hotel was opposite the Beira-Rio, so people were having sex while looking at Inter’s stadium."

