Ian Wright reveals why Liverpool defenders are 'making mistakes' this season

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has explained the reason behind the alarming decline in Liverpool defenders' form this season.

The Reds have had an abysmal 2022-23 campaign so far and sit 10th in the Premier League table. They have conceded 28 goals in 20 games, two more than they did in the entire 2021-22 campaign.

The Merseysiders' backline has made numerous errors this season, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez struggling to keep a clean sheet.

Wright believes this is because of Liverpool's playing style, which is based on consistent pressing and dominance. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

“The way that they played when they dominated. It was like a full core press with pure energy. You are looking at Van Dijk and Gomez, in certain situations and think, ‘wow, I didn’t know you could get by him like that’. They’re making mistakes. This is because of the way they defended from the front, winning the ball and it was relentless.”

Jurgen Klopp's side lost 3-0 in their previous Premier League outing against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, February 4. It was another error-laden performance, with Joel Matip and Gomez failing to contain Wolves' forwards.

The Reds are now 11 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand. Reaching the top four is becoming increasingly improbable for last season's runners-up.

Jurgen Klopp urged to start Jordan Henderson in every Liverpool game

Another area of concern for the Reds this season has been their midfield. They have struggled with injuries and poor form from players like Fabinho, Thiago, and James Milner.

Klopp has chosen to bench club captain Jordan Henderson in recent games in favor of Naby Keita. However, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes that the Englishman needs to start every game. He told talkSPORT:

“I don’t see them train, but I’m still surprised every time I see a Liverpool team sheet. I don’t care how he’s training, Henderson plays every game for me. Still. He’s the heartbeat of the midfield, he’s still got the legs to do it and for seem reason, he [Klopp] keeps leaving him out."

José enrique @Jesanchez3



Danny Murphy on Jordan Henderson:



🗣️"I don't care how he trains, Henderson starts every game for me. He's the heartbeat of the midfield and he has still got the legs to do it."



[talksport]

@lfcfanagram Agreed with Danny Murphy here. Thoughts?Danny Murphy on Jordan Henderson:🗣️"I don't care how he trains, Henderson starts every game for me. He's the heartbeat of the midfield and he has still got the legs to do it."[talksport] Agreed with Danny Murphy here. Thoughts? Danny Murphy on Jordan Henderson: 🗣️"I don't care how he trains, Henderson starts every game for me. He's the heartbeat of the midfield and he has still got the legs to do it." 📰[talksport]🎨@lfcfanagram https://t.co/KGAV7Fbues

He added:

“I know Fabinho’s had a tough time. But when you’ve got players who have done two or three years brilliant seasons for you and been consistent, allow them to go through their bad spell and put them back in. So I think some of his [Klopp] decisions have been a bit strange recently. But the players have to take some responsibility.”

The Reds will next face Everton in the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Monday, February 13.

Poll : 0 votes