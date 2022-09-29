Ian Wright says he absolutely 'loved' seeing 23-year-old Chelsea star looking angry this week 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has told the Ringer that he loved seeing Chelsea attacker Mason Mount look angry during England's 3-3 draw with Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Mount came on in the 66th minute and grabbed the Three Lions' vital equalizer in the 75th minute.

The Blues attacking midfielder didn't start against either Italy or Germany but looked eager to make an impact when he came on against Hansi Flick's side.

Wright was impressed by the enthusiasm shown by Mount, claiming that the player seemed vexed.

He said (via Chelsea Chronicle):

“I love the vexed Mason Mount. I like the Mount that came, the vexed Mason Mount!”

Mount has encountered a difficult start to the season for the Blues, having put in some questionable performances.

He has made eight appearances and has just one assist to his name.

It is a stark contrast from previous seasons of which Mount has often been Chelsea's talisman.

The Englishman bagged 13 goals and 16 assists last season and will be eager to impress under new manager Graham Potter.

Potter deployed Mount in a number eight role in the 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

He linked up well with Reece James and Raheem Sterling in that game with the trio all involved in the latter's 48th minute opener.

Chelsea begin talks with Mount over new deal

Mount set to be handed new deal

Chelsea have reportedly started talks with Mount over a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

The attacking midfielder's current deal runs until 2024 and he is set to be rewarded with an extension.

Mount rose up the youth ranks at Chelsea before spending time on-loan at Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem and EFL League One outfit Derby County.

He has made 168 appearances for the Blues, scoring 30 goals whilst providing 32 assists.

The English attacker won the Champions League with the Stamford Bridge giants in 2021, scoring in the semi-finals against Real Madrid en route to the final.

He then assisted Kai Havertz in the 1-0 final win over Manchester City at the Estádio do Dragão, Porto.

During pre-season, Mount discussed his future at Chelsea, saying that he was excited for what was to come under the new ownership (via 101greatgoals):

“I’ve got two years left on my contract and I’m very, very happy here. Those talks will hopefully be starting soon,."

He added:

“We’re a team that over the last ten years has been up there and pushing and that is where we want to stay. Speaking to them (new owners) about their goals and aims, we’re on the same page. So hopefully that continues.”

