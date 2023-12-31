"Ice in his veins" - Wesley Fofana reacts to Chelsea star's matchwinning display in 3-2 Luton Town win

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana recently took to social media to react to Cole Palmer's spectacular performance against Luton Town on December 30 (Saturday).

Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea defeated Luton Town 3-2 at the Kenilworth Road in the Premier League. Cole Palmer, who joined the Blues in the summer from Manchester City for reportedly £40million, scored twice and provided an assist to Noni Madueke.

With a passing accuracy of 78%, the Englishman wasn't dispossessed even once during the match. Moreover, he was also named the player of the match and he also uploaded a picture of the accolade on social media.

Palmer's Instagram story

After the win, Palmer took to Instagram and uploaded a series of pictures from the game against Luton Town.

He captioned the post:

"+3 Let's go, enjoyed that one !!"

Cole Palmer's Chelsea teammate Wesley Fofana also shared the post on his Instagram story and wrote:

"Ice in his veins"

Wesley Fofana's story

Wesley Fofana has been sidelined from action since he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament during the pre-season tour of the United States in July. He joined the Blues from Leicester City for a reported transfer fee of £75 million ($94m).

However, he has made only 20 appearances for the Stamford Bridge side. He started training on grass at the Cobham training ground in November earlier this year.

Manchester United joins West Ham United to sign Chelsea defender in January: Report

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea's Ian Maatsen in the January transfer window.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Premier League champions have joined West Ham United in the pursuit to sign Dutch defender Ian Maatsen. As stated in the same report, the Blues are keen to sell the Dutchman.

The Dutch defender joined the Blues from PSV Youth in 2018 and since then, he has served loan spells at Charlton Athletic, Coventry City, and Burnley. His contract at Stamford Bridge is set to expire in the summer of 2025, however, the West London club is looking forward to selling him.

Apart from the Premier League sides, Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are also interested in signing the Dutch defender.

Maatsen has made 12 appearances for the Blues this season, where he has been on the field for 199 minutes.