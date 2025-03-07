Iconic Barcelona side once had their post-match meal order leaked; here’s what Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar ate back then

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar had a stunning connection on the pitch for Barcelona. They were so much in sync that their dinner orders after matches was very similar.

As per a document obtained by Libertad Digital, the legendary trio went for pizzas after the goalless draw at Malaga at the Estadio La Rosaleda in the 2014-15 treble-winning season. Messi opted for a cheese pizza, while Suarez and Neymar picked a ham and cheese pizza as their meal after the game.

Suarez picked a Caesar salad as the side, while Neymar chose a fruit salad, but Messi decided on nothing with his pizza. Lionel Messi spoke about his food and drink choices (via SPORTbible):

"I am very simple when it comes to meals: asado, milanesa, pasta, chocolate, dulce de leche, ice cream. … I like everything that is sweet, I'm in love with it. I try to eat little, but every now and then, I like it. I used to drink sweet mate, but then I got used to bitter, mate, and now I drink bitter, mate."

The Barcelona teammates who joined them had some questionable picks too. Marc Andre-Ter Stgen and Ivan Rakitic picked sushi – with the German picking a Nutella sandwich as the side, while Rakitic opted for a fruit. Gerard Pique also picked a nutella sandwich with the side of a fruit.

While fruit is a common side for most footballers, Sergio Busquets specifically said that he wanted just pineapple and strawberry on the side of his ham pizza. Andres Iniesta is also a fan of ham and cheese pizza, but the legendary midfielder opted for a sandwich of bologna and chorizo.

How did Lionel Messi and Neymar fare together at Barcelona?

Luis Suarez spoke about the emergence of MSN at Barcelona and said that then boss Luis Enrique wanted Lionel Messi to play as the false 9 in his system.

However, the Argentine was quick to figure that it would not work and asked Suarez to play in the middle, telling Clank! (via GOAL):

"Luis Enrique wanted Messi to play as a false nine because he was used to that position, and Neymar and I were on the flanks, but he saw that it didn't work. Messi told me, 'Oh fat man, stay in the nine position, and I'll open the pitch for you on the right side.' And that's the start of the MSN."

Lionel Messi and Neymar played 161 matches together at Barcelona and combined for 56 goals. The duo also played 45 matches at PSG and combined for 11 goals in their short stint in France.

