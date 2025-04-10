"If Amorim plays him next week he should be sacked", "Leave him in France" - Fans slam Manchester United star after 2-2 Lyon draw

Manchester United fans on X have blasted Andre Onana after he made two errors leading to goals during their 2-2 draw against Lyon. The two sides faced each other in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final clash at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday, April 10.

Ad

Onana caused a rift before the game by stating that the Red Devils were a 'way better' side than Lyon. Nemanja Matic didn't take kindly to the former's comments and responded (via BBC):

"If you are one of the worst keepers in Manchester United history, you need to take care. If David de Gea, Peter Schmeichel or Edwin van der Sar said that, I would question myself. But if, statistically, you are one of the worst goalkeepers in Manchester United's modern history, he needs to show that before he says."

Ad

Trending

Andre Onana's comments returned to haunt him in the 25th minute when Thiago Almada crossed the ball into the box from a free-kick. The 29-year-old completely misjudged the ball as it went past him into the back of the net to hand Lyon a 1-0 lead.

The Red Devils leveled the scores via Leny Yoro's first goal for the club (45+5'). Joshua Zirkzee thought he had won the game for the visitors when he headed home in the 88th minute to make it 2-1. However, Onana made another howler after he pushed the ball back into the path of Rayan Cherki following a save, enabling the latter to seal a draw in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Ad

One fan posted:

"If Amorim plays Onana next week he should be sacked"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Leave Onana in France"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"Onana proving Matic right. Never been such a predictable turn of events," one fan commented

"Onana leave this club immediately," another demanded

"Onana is the weapon fashioned against us," one fan stated

"Few players have ever brought more shame and embarassment to this institution than Onana. The arrogance of Ibrahimovic but the ability of Almunia. I'm sick to my stomach. Goodnight," another chimed in

Ad

How did Manchester United fare during their 2-2 draw against Lyon?

Manchester United were dealt a massive blow after they were held to a 2-2 draw against Lyon in the Europa League quarter-finals. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed.

Lyon dominated possession with 54 percent of the ball, completing 470 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. Meanwhile, the Red Devils had 46 percent possession and completed 377 passes with an accuracy of 88 percent.

Ad

Both sides had multiple big chances to find the back of the net. However, the hosts looked more threatening, landing 16 shots in total, with five being on target (xG of 1.52). In comparison, Manchester United landed 13 shots in total, with five being on target (xG of 1.22).

Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on April 11, 2025, at 2:45 AM IST. They are subject to change.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More