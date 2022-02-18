"If anyone thinks that, they don't understand the sport" - Pochettino quashes doubts over Lionel Messi's confidence after penalty miss

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has said that Lionel Messi will not be affected much after missing a penalty against Real Madrid.

The Parisians earned a 1-0 victory over La Liga giants Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie on Tuesday. Having gone down to Kylian Mbappe's 94th-minute winner, Los Blancos have work to do when the two teams meet again at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 9.

While Pochettino's side got the upper hand over Real Madrid, Messi grabbed headlines with his missed penalty. Mbappe earned his side the spot-kick around the hour mark, but Messi squandered the opportunity to put PSG ahead on the night.

Nevertheless, Pochettino has said that anyone who thinks the missed penalty would affect Messi's confidence does not understand football. The Argentinean tactician went on to hail the 34-year-old's performance against Carlo Ancelotti's side, saying:

"Leo Messi is the best in the world. For a player like him, with his experience and what he means, he is the essence of football. If you want to explain to someone what football is all about, it is Leo Messi. In no way will missing a penalty affect his confidence. That is impossible. If anyone thinks that, they don't understand the sport."

"I am pleased with his performance (against Real Madrid). He played very well. As I said in the press conference, the team played well, and that was down to the way he interpreted the game, and his ability to link different pieces together on the pitch, as well as his commitment and involvement in the game."

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English Mauricio Pochettino's press conference ahead of FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain



twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… Mauricio Pochettino's press conference ahead of FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain ⚽️ Mauricio Pochettino's press conference ahead of FC Nantes - Paris Saint-Germain 🔴🔵 twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1…

Messi will look to bounce back from the setback when PSG lock horns with Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. He will also look forward to helping his team get past Real Madrid when the two sides meet again in three weeks.

Lionel Messi consoled by teammate Neymar after penalty miss

While PSG earned a 1-0 win against Real Madrid, Lionel Messi was not too happy following his penalty miss. Neymar, though, took time to console his teammate in the dressing room.

The Brazil international provided the assist for Kylian Mbappe's injury-time winner on the night. However, he also made sure to lift Messi's mood following the game. Meanwhile, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed how he saved the 34-year-old's penalty.

Edited by Bhargav