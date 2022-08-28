“If you're asking me if I'd like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that” – Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti breaks silence on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer 

Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti addressed rumors of Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo joining the Serie A outfit.

Ronaldo's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain as the season progresses. There have been speculations that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner might return to Italy, this time for Napoli.

According to Gianluca Di Margio, Napoli are open to selling their striker Victor Osimhen to Manchester United for a fee of £100 million. They can then take the Portuguese legend on loan with United covering a big portion of his wages.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Napoli have opened the door for Victor Osimhen to #mufc for €100m plus Cristiano Ronaldo's loan, with United covering a big portion of his wages. [ @DiMarzio Napoli have opened the door for Victor Osimhen to #mufc for €100m plus Cristiano Ronaldo's loan, with United covering a big portion of his wages. [@DiMarzio]

While speaking to the media ahead of his team's Serie A clash against Fiorentina, Spaletti stated that any coach in the world would be interested in working with Ronaldo. Here's what the 63-year-old said (h/t sportsmole.co.uk):

"If you're asking me if I'd like to work with Ronaldo, I tell you no coach would say no to that. However, if we go into those areas, the journalists like to fill in for themselves, then as Osimhen's agent said, there are no negotiations."

However, he noted that there is no bid on the table at the moment and given that there are only a few days left in the transfer window, a move might be unlikely.

"Speaking to (President Aurelio) De Laurentiis, he told me that he received no offer, so let's remain as realistic as possible here and take into consideration only things that could happen. There are only a few days left in the transfer window, it seems unlikely that could go through. There is nothing concrete at the moment."

Spaletti noted that both Osimhen and Ronaldo are match winners as he further stated:

"It wouldn't be a swap, it would be two different signings, in that case. One of the two can turn a game by himself. But in any case, at the moment, we should not consider things that won't help us pick up three points in Florence."

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to open his tally for the season

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of Manchester United's starting XI for a second straight game by Erik ten Hag as the Dutchman fielded an unchanged side from his team's win against Liverpool.

CR7 came on as a substitute to replace Jadon Sancho in the 68th minute. However, he couldn't find the back of the net. The 37-year-old is yet to score for United this season.

The Red Devils picked up a 1-0 win, courtesy of a classy finish from Bruno Fernandes to round off an exquisite team play.

