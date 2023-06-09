“If it wasn't Barcelona, he didn’t want anything in Europe" - Carlos Tevez explains Lionel Messi's decision to join Inter Miami

Carlos Tevez has explained why Lionel Messi opted to head to the MLS with Inter Miami and snubbed a return to Barcelona.

Messi is joining the Herons at DRV PNK Stadium when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the month. The iconic forward was in talks with Barca over a return to the Camp Nou but eventually decided against the move.

His former Argentina teammate Tevez has explained the 35-year-old's decision to join Inter Miami. The former Manchester City striker said that Messi was only willing to join Barcelona if he were to stay in Europe, telling ESPN:

“No one was hurt more than Leo that he couldn’t return to Barcelona. He made a decision knowing and understanding his own situation a bit. He didn't want to return to Barcelona and have his teammates be sold or their salaries cut down, to be a bad guy in the movie again. I think it was all very lukewarm on the part of Barcelona.”

Tevez continued by alluding to the relative lack of media coverage Messi may expect in Miami. Tevez thinks that the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's decision was taken well:

“Leo leaned towards the United States league; he likes Miami; it's a peace of mind for him and his family. I think what he did was the most correct thing. If it wasn't Barcelona, he didn’t want anything in Europe. The decision is very well taken.”

Tevez's comments echo those of Messi when he gave his first interview since choosing Inter Miami as his next destination:

"I really wanted and was very excited about being able to return, but on the other hand, after experiencing what I experienced and the way I left, I didn't want to be in the same situation again: waiting to see what would happen and leaving my future in someone else's hands."

Messi's spell at PSG was littered with issues stemming from a poor relationship with fans and difficult adaptation. He leaves the Parc des Princes as a two-time Ligue 1 winner and heads out of Europe as a four-time UEFA Champions League winner.

The Argentine icon left Barcelona in 2021 when the club were unable to offer him a new contract. He scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists in 778 games across competitions with the Blaugrana.

Luis Suarez rubbishes claims he could join former Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi at Inter Miami

Luis Suarez (right) won't be joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Several of Lionel Messi's former teammates have been linked with Inter Miami following his move to DRV PNK Stadium. Gremio striker Luis Suarez is one of those, with reports claiming that the Herons and the player have triggered an exit clause in his deal.

However, Suarez has played down suggestions that he will join Messi at the MLS club this summer (via GOAL):

“This is false; it is impossible. I am very happy at Gremio, and I have a contract until 2024.”

The Uruguayan spent six seasons playing alongside Messi at the Blaugrana. He left them in 2020, which was met by frustration from Messi. The duo hold a close bond but seemingly won't be reunited any time soon.

