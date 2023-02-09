“If they can’t find a solution for it then he might look elsewhere” – Chelsea told why Mason Mount could leave club

Chelsea have been warned that they will lose Mason Mount soon if they do not agree on the wages he is demanding. The English midfielder is yet to pen a new deal, while his current contract expires in 2024.

The Blues have reportedly been locked in contract talks with their star player for over a year but are yet to agree on terms. Reports suggest Todd Boehly is dealing with the situation hands-on and is determined to reach an agreement soon.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton has warned the Blues that they are leaving things too late and could end up moving to another club. He told Football Insider:

"He sees himself as an integral part of that team. Some of the players that are coming in and the wages that they are on, he feels that he should be up there. He is not helping himself with the performances he is putting in. If he is playing at a high level, scoring goals and is the first name on the teamsheet then they are more likely to give him it."

Hutton claimed that if Chelsea don't close the deal soon, Mount could look to depart in the summer. He said:

"It is possibly something that he will look at in the summer. Does he see himself moving away from there? The way they are spending, is he going to be a regular starter? These are all things that he is going to have to think about."

He added:

"He is a Chelsea boy, he will want to stay there. He probably just feels that he deserves to be in the bracket of the top earners. If they can't find a solution for it then he might look elsewhere. "

Liverpool keeping tabs on Chelsea star Mason Mount

Liverpool are reportedly leading the chase for Mason Mount should he not agree on a new deal with Chelsea. The Reds are in the market for midfielders, and the Englishman is on their radar.

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes the Englishman would be a perfect addition to Jurgen Klopp's team. He told FreeBets:

"Absolutely. He can play in any of the front three positions or the midfield positions. He's got a great attitude, he's still young, he's English, he understands and he works really hard."

Mason Mount won the Player of the Year award at Chelsea in his first two seasons with the first team at the club, but his form has drastically dipped this season. He has scored three goals and provided six assists in 28 games across competitions.

Poll : 0 votes