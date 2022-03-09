"If they can win, even better" - Xavi suggests he would prefer a PSG win against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has admitted that he would prefer a win for PSG in the UEFA Champions League encounter against Real Madrid. The 42-year-old also wished his former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi and Neymar luck as the duo are set to team up for the Parisian side at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain hold a 1-0 advantage from the first leg at Parc des Princes with Kylian Mbappe managing to break the deadlock in the closing minutes of the game. Xavi has admitted that he would prefer a win for the Ligue 1 giants against Barcelona's arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Xavi's comments came while addressing the press ahead of the Blaugrana's upcoming Europa League round of 16 tie against Galatasaray in midweek. The 42-year-old has insisted that he will watch the game tonight and wished his friends luck. The former Spanish midfield legend said:

"I'm not going to lie to you, I will watch the game tonight between Real Madrid and PSG. It's a great match and may the best man win. I wish the best to Messi and Neymar, who are my friends. If they can win, even better."

B/R Football @brfootball Kylian Mbappé has been included in PSG's Champions League squad to play Real Madrid on Wednesday despite his knock in training Kylian Mbappé has been included in PSG's Champions League squad to play Real Madrid on Wednesday despite his knock in training https://t.co/BcMp91HirL

PSG were by far the better team when the two sides met at the Parc des Princes last month. The scoreline could have easily been much more emphatic for the French side. However, Los Blancos have every chance of making a comeback in the second leg at home.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty in the first leg and will be keen to put on a strong performance at the Santiago Bernabeu. The PSG man had some memorable outings as a Barcelona player at the stadium.

Real Madrid or PSG - who will be the favorites?

The clash between Real Madrid and PSG has been touted as the headliner of the Champions League round of 16 since the draws were made. PSG clearly stood out as the better of the two teams in the first leg, with Real Madrid taking a rather pragmatic approach to the game.

SPORTSHOOD💬 @SportsHoodUK



PSG 1(Mbappe 90+4) -0 Real Madrid

Possession : 57% - 43%

xG: 1.88 - 0.14

Total shots: 21 - 3

Passing Accuracy: 92% - 86%



Can Real Madrid turn it around tonight? #RealMadridPSG First Leg Stats :PSG 1(Mbappe 90+4) -0 Real MadridPossession : 57% - 43%xG: 1.88 - 0.14Total shots: 21 - 3Passing Accuracy: 92% - 86%Can Real Madrid turn it around tonight? #UCL #RealMadridPSG First Leg Stats : PSG 1(Mbappe 90+4) -0 Real Madrid Possession : 57% - 43% xG: 1.88 - 0.14 Total shots: 21 - 3Passing Accuracy: 92% - 86%Can Real Madrid turn it around tonight? #UCL https://t.co/7R5pWnD8di

The defensive approach almost paid off for Carlo Ancelotti's side as Madrid almost secured a draw before Mbappe popped up with a wonderful late strike. Los Blancos have a deficit to make up at home and fans can expect an entertaining game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

