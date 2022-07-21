"If he comes there will be time to talk" - Marcos Llorente speaks about Cristiano Ronaldo's potential transfer to Atletico Madrid

Marcos Llorente did not give away much when asked about the rumors linking Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The five-time Ballon d'Or has informed Manchester United about his decision to leave the club this summer to compete for major honors and play in the Champions League.

Llorente has stated that transfer rumors are not discussed amongst teammates in the dressing room due to their uncertainty. The same is the case with the rumors regarding Ronaldo.

Speaking to El Larguero (via AS), the Atletico Madrid midfielder was quoted as saying the following:

"No way. They talk about so many names that don't end up coming that it's no use talking. If he comes, there will be time to talk. I, at least, try to pass the subject because there is too much talk."

It is worth mentioning that Marcos Llorente and Cristiano Ronaldo were teammates at Real Madrid. When told that Ronaldo would be a great fit for Atletico Madrid, Llorente responded:

"You all know him and you know everything he has achieved (laughs). It is more the coaching staff and the club that should decide."

Diego Simeone's side seems like one of the only clubs Ronaldo could join this summer if he wants to compete in the Champions League. According to recent reports, Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez also wants the forward to move back to Madrid.

It is worth mentioning that United have no intentions of selling Cristiano Ronaldo this summer. The Portuguese was their highest scorer last season with 24 goals from 38 games across all competitions and still has one more year remaining on his current contract.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a great track record against Atletico Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo has been Atletico Madrid's nemesis over the years during his time representing Real Madrid and Juventus. The 37-year-old forward has played against the Los Rojiblancos 37 times in his career, scoring 25 goals and providing nine assists across all competitions.

It is also worth mentioning that Ronaldo has scored four hat-tricks against Diego Simeone's side. Two of them were in the Champions League while the other two were netted in La Liga.

It would therefore be shocking if Cristiano Ronaldo joined Atletico Madrid. However, he could be a good fit for Diego Simeone's side during the 2022-23 season.

The La Liga outfit have parted ways with Luis Suarez this summer. Ronaldo could be a great short-term replacement for the Uruguayan forward at the Wanda Metropolitano.

