“If he doesn’t know his future, how will I?” - Real Madrid superstar makes hilarious Kylian Mbappe transfer claim

Toni Kroos has quietly sidestepped the question about Kylian Mbappe moving to Real Madrid. The German hilariously said he was not in a position to know about the decision if the Frenchman had not made it yet.

Speaking to the media after Germany's 2-0 win over France in a friendly on Saturday (March 23), Kroos said Real Madrid always wanted the best players. He added that they are already a good team, but are ready to add more players:

"Mbappé? If he doesn't know his future, how will I know? We want the best players in Madrid and he is undoubtedly one of them. The important thing is to win things and of course, it would be nice for Madrid, but I think we already have a good team," Kroos said (via Get Spanish Football News).

Kylian Mbappe has said he will be making a decision on his future soon. He will making the announcement before the EUROs. In an interview with Telefoot, Mbappe said:

"People will know my future before the Euros. I'm very calm about it. My future is no longer a huge topic at the club, no one talks to me about it anymore. I'll be at the Euros with calm head, ready to do great things."

Apart from Real Madrid, Liverpool and Chelsea were also linked with Frenchman, but the striker is not interested in any other club.

PSG still not giving up on Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi has said nothing has been decided about Kylian Mbappe's future yet. He added that they would be making an announcement should there be anything in the pipeline.

Nasser Al Khelaifi said via Fabrizio Romano:

"When we have both decided, we will let you know what's gonna happen with Mbappé."

Last summer, Al Khelaifi insisted they would not allow Mbappe to leave for free, saying (via GOAL):

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. That was our verbal agreement and he expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic lad, a real gentleman, and to leave for free, by weakening the biggest French club, is not him. When I received this information, I was shocked and disappointed."

PSG accepted a €300 million bid from Al Hilal for Mbappe, but the striker rejected the move.