Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has hinted that he could be open to reintegrating Alejandro Garnacho and Antony in his squad. The Argentinean reported had a fallout with the Portuguese head coach in the final week of the season.

Antony, meanwhile, was sent out on loan at Real Betis in January, and is no longer in Amorim's plans either. The Red Devils are apparently looking to offload both players this summer, although it is proving harder than expected.

Speaking recently to the press, Amorim suggested that Manchester United could keep both outcasts unless their asking price is met this summer.

“Some players have to find a new place to have more space in the team, and other players clearly show they want a new challenge and want new teams. We are just allowing these players to have time to think and to decide. If we reach a point where they have to join the team, they will join the team, because they are our players," said Amorim.

He continued:

“I know for a fact, these people, Omar, Jason, and the club, have a number for these players. If they don’t reach that, they will be Manchester United players, no doubt about that. I understand that clubs are waiting for the last minute, but they can have a surprise. I’m ready to receive the players; they have more competition, more competition."

Amorim also welcomed the added competition for places at Manchester United, reminding how special it is to play for the club.

"If you want to play in the World Cup next year, you need to play. So I’m really happy with that because I have more options. If they have to fight each other to play, for me, it’s perfect. In any team, if you see the best teams in the world, you feel the bond between all the players, and that is really important," said Amorim.

He added:

“Then I think we need to remind ourselves how special it is to be at Manchester United. That is my feeling, it’s the best club in the world, and it should be for everyone on the pitch and everyone at the club, and I really like that feeling. I really like to be in a group that is healthy.”

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea are interested in Alejandro Garnacho.

Are Bayern Munich eyeing a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho this summer?

Alejandro Garnacho

Bayern Munich are interested in a move for Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho this summer, according to ESPN. The Bavarians are looking for a new forward before the start of the new campaign, and have identified the Argentinean as an option.

The 21-year-old is coming off a mixed campaign with the Red Devils, registering 11 goals and 10 assists from 58 games. Bayern Munich are ready to take him to the Bundesliga, but Garnacho wants to stay in the Premier League.

The player rose through the ranks at Old Trafford and is under contract until 2028. Manchester United are apparently willing to let him go for a realistic fee this summer, with Aston Villa in the race as well.

