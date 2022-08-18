“If he was to go, you would need to replace him” – Ex-Arsenal star Silvestre offers opinion on offloading Gunners outcast

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre has shared his opinion about Gunners winger Nicolas Pepe, who currently finds himself out of favor under Mikel Arteta. In an interview with Betting Expert, the former France international spoke about the Ivory Coast international's situation at the club.

When asked about the Gunners potentially offloading Pepe, Silvestre explained that letting the winger leave was only half the solution. He said:

“I think if he was to go, you would need to replace him.

“If you look at the bench of Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Tottenham, they have impressive benches. I think if Arsenal want to compete, they will need to. If he was to go, they will need to replace Nicolas Pepe.”

Josh⚡️ @joshuathfc6 Just a reminder that Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe for £72m Just a reminder that Arsenal signed Nicolas Pepe for £72m https://t.co/NZHd4QABbP

There have already been reports of the Frenchman leaving the Emirates Stadium to continue his career elsewhere. Since joining Arteta's side in 2019, the forward has been a consistent member of the first team. He has made 112 appearances for the side, tallying 27 goals and 21 assists in all competitions.

However, a rebuild has since commenced under Arteta's leadership at the club, which has seen star players like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette leave. Pepe could follow Lacazette to France, with sources now linking the player to a loan move to Nice.

Silvestre isn't the only former Gunner noting that a replacement should be obtained for Pepe. Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell recently stated that the Ivorian winger did not have a future at the club. With the transfer window still in session, there's a chance for the forward to find another club, rather than continue this season on the sidelines at the Emirates.

Nice have shown interest in Arsenal winger Pepe

According to a report from Foot Mercato, OGC Nice are making preparations to swoop in on the unsettled winger. While Pepe is said to be interested in keeping his slot at the Emirates Stadium, the chances of his potential exit have continued to increase.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL Nice are keen on signing Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe in a loan deal Nice are keen on signing Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe in a loan deal 👀 https://t.co/w6UincV8pf

Nice are currently interested in the former Lille man and are looking to sign him on loan. The report also claimed that representatives from the French outfit and the player met to discuss terms further. However, nothing is set in stone at this time.

Pepe's wages will likely be a stumbling block for Nice, but an agreement may come into play if Arsenal are interested in letting the star leave.

