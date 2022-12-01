“If the goal was awarded to Andre Silva, I would still be satisfied” – Portugal's Fernando Santos on Ronaldo claiming Fernandes’ goal against Uruguay

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has revealed that he would've been satisfied even if their first goal against Uruguay was awarded to Andre Silva.

The manager was addressing the media ahead of their final Group H encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup against South Korea on Friday (December 2).

He was pressed about Bruno Fernandes' opening goal against the Celeste which Cristiano Ronaldo originally claimed after appearing to get a head to it.

The Manchester United midfielder sent a cross in for the talismanic No.7 to connect with. However, it evaded his glancing header narrowly and flew directly into the back of the net.

Ronaldo was originally awarded the goal before it was changed to Fernandes.

Santos was asked who he felt the goal belonged to, and the Portuguese manager replied (via Abola):

"I asked? I don't know anyone in FIFA, how could I ask someone? Neither I nor anyone else in the Selection, as far as I know. As they said yesterday, if the goal was awarded to André Silva, I would still be satisfied.”

Santos implied that he was merely content that his team scored.

Fernandes added a second from the penalty spot in the 93rd minute to seal the tie.

With two wins from two, Portugal sealed their place in the round of 16 but their final position in the group hasn't been confirmed yet.

Portugal out to win Group H with South Korea defeat

Portugal face South Korea on Friday in their final group fixture knowing that a victory would seal their position as Group H winners.

It will help the Selecao avoid a collision with Brazil in the next round as the Canaries are likely to finish as the winners of Group G.

While the Euro 2016 champions are the favorites to prevail over the Taegeuk Warriors on paper, it could be much easier said than done.

Paulo Bento's side put up a strong performance in their 3-2 loss to Ghana last time out while also holding Uruguay to a goalless stalemate in their first match.

If that wasn't enough, history is on their side too. Korea defeated Portugal in the group stages of the 2002 World Cup, their only previous clash in history.

