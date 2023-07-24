"If he goes there, he's officially finished", "Cancel football immediately" - Fans shocked as Al Hilal make €300m bid for PSG's Kylian Mbappe

Football fans were left stunned on Twitter after Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal reportedly submitted a €300 million bid for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe.

Al-Hilal have already signed the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Ruben Neves this summer as they look to transform their squad. As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, they are now looking to recruit PSG ace Kylian Mbappe for a record-breaking €300 million fee.

The Italian journalist tweeted the following statement today (July 24):

EXCL: Al Hilal have submitted formal bid to Paris Saint-Germain in order to open talks for Kylian Mbappe. Understand it’s worth €300m — record fee. No talks on player side. PSG remain convinced that Mbappe already agreed terms with Real Madrid with contract ready."

This shocked football fans on Twitter. Many proceeded to blast this rumor. Some of their reactions can be viewed below:

The 24-year-old is currently in the midst of a tense standoff against Les Parisiens' hierarchy. He informed the club last month that he planned on leaving PSG as a free agent next summer upon the expiration of his contract.

His refusal to extend his contract has resulted in him being put on the transfer market this summer with the club desperate not to lose him for free.

While Mbappe has been heavily tipped to join Real Madrid, an offer as high as €300 million could potentially see him join Al-Hilal.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi wants to sell Kylian Mbappe this summer

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently revealed that the club would be forced to offload Kylian Mbappe this summer if the French ace doesn't sign a new deal with the club.

Kylian Mbappe publicly disclosed that he would not be renewing his current deal but insisted he only wanted to stay at the Parc des Princes for next season. This came after he reportedly had a deal with the club hierarchy that he wouldn't leave as a free agent.

During new manager Luis Enrique's unveiling, Al-Khelaifi said (via GOAL):

"We want him to stay but he can't leave for free. It was our oral agreement and he had expressed it publicly in an interview. So it's not debatable. And I was really shocked to learn that he intended to leave for free. It's very disappointing because Kylian is a fantastic boy, a real gentleman, and leaving for free, weakening the biggest French club, it's not him."

He added:

"That's why he has to decide next week, or at most in two weeks. And if he doesn't want to sign a new contract, the door is open. It's like that for him and for everyone else. No one is bigger than the club, no player, not even me. It's very clear."

Real Madrid are looking to sign the 24-year-old but are reportedly willing to wait till next summer to get him as a free agent. But with Al-Hilal showing interest, PSG may be willing to cut their losses this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has established himself as one of the best players in the world over the past six seasons at the Parc des Princes. He has scored a sensational 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 appearances across all competitions, helping the club win 12 major trophies.