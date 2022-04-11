"If it goes in it's a wonder goal" - De Bruyne defends Manchester City teammate for missing golden opportunity against Liverpool

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has defended Riyad Mahrez following the Algerian's miss in the dying embers of Sunday's 2-2 thriller against Liverpool in the Premier League.

With the game delicately poised at 2-2, Manchester City broke on the counter in pretty much the last action of the match.

Mahrez cut in from the left-hand side to then try and dink the ball over Allison.

But the winger sent his effort over the bar as City spurned the opportunity to really cement their place at the top of the table.

De Bruyne was asked for his opinion on the miss following the game to which he told Sky Sports (via CityXtra):

"Riyad [Mahrez] chose to chip the keeper; if it goes in it's a wonder goal but it didn't happen. We played very well and had the upper hand. We didn't win, it can happen but that's the way we need to play going forward."

Alisson was accomplished in goal for Liverpool and so perhaps his presence in coming off his line to meet Mahrez made the forward overthink the situation.

Either way, the title race remains of a knife edge as City lead the Reds by just a point with seven games remaining.

Manchester City rue a number of missed chances against Liverpool

The Cityzens could have beaten Klopp's men if they had taken their chances

City had the best of the game in large spades and didn't capitalize on a number of opportunities with not just Mahrez but a number of players not being able to finish.

Pep Guardiola's side had eleven shots during Sunday's game, managing to only direct five of those on target.

They impressed during their battle with the Reds and could really have jeopardized Liverpool's contention with a win.

But the persistence of Jurgen Klopp's side to make a comeback on two occasions was testament to the gritty and determined team they have turned into under the German.

Manchester City's attention now turns to Wednesday where they head to the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in Spain. They will take on Atletico Madrid to try and confirm their place in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Los Rojiblancos will be a completely different proposition to the Liverpool side that were extremely risk-taking in Sunday's thriller.

Following that, City head to Wembley where they will once again battle against Liverpool in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

