"If they got half back, they would be delighted" - Frank McAvennie suggests Chelsea star has failed to win over fans

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has said that it would be a big deal if Chelsea manage to recoup half of striker Timo Werner's transfer fee.

Werner, who has three years left in his current deal, has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival at Stamford Bridge two years ago. He joined the Blues from RB Leipzig for £47.5 million after registering 47 goal contributions in the 2019-20 season.

However, in the last two seasons, the 26-year-old has contributed just 23 goals and 21 assists in 89 appearances across competitions for the west London outfit. Manager Thomas Tuchel has often opted to use his compatriot as an impact substitute or an inside forward instead of a first-choice striker.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season 😳 Timo Werner failed to create a single clear-cut goalscoring opportunity in the Premier League last season https://t.co/z30DYUFYuw

Speaking to Football Insider, McAvennie provided his assessment of Werner's stint in London so far. He said:

"He has missed more chances than what he has scored, that's for sure. They paid quite a bit of money for him. I think if they got half back, they would be delighted because he has missed a lot of chances."

McAvennie continued:

"His life could have been so different; he could have been the top man if a couple of his chances had gone in. If he gets a move, he will go and be a star again at another club. I don't think what he does now at Chelsea will matter, even if he starts scoring goals, because I don’t think the fans have taken to him."

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Werner is 'annoyed' at Tuchel’s criticism, so the striker's potential departure could be on the cards. The Germany international is keen for a guaranteed role for his nation at this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Werner is expected to be demoted to the bench next season at Chelsea following the arrival of Raheem Sterling from Manchester City.

Chelsea eyeing move for Rafael Leao

According to Calciomercato, Chelsea are interested in signing AC Milan forward Rafael Leao as a replacement for Hakim Ziyech. The report also adds that a player plus cash deal is an option, as Ziyech is in talks with the Serie A champions over a potential summer move.

AC Milan @acmilan ‍♂️



Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme ‍♂️️



#AlwaysWithYou #SempreMilan What a season for our silver surfer: @RafaeLeao7 ‍♂️Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme‍♂️️ What a season for our silver surfer: @RafaeLeao7 ‍🏄‍♂️⚽️Rafa-gol: tutte le reti di Leão da rivivere insieme 🏄‍♂️️⚽️#AlwaysWithYou #SempreMilan https://t.co/SbxTislDyi

Leao, who rose through the ranks at Primeira Liga outfit Sporting CP, joined Milan from Lille for £19.6 million in the summer of 2019. He has featured in 115 games for the Rossoneri across competitions, bagging 27 goals and 21 assists.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far