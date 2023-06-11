"If it happens, I'm very happy" – Wesley Fofana urges international teammate to join him at Chelsea

Wesley Fofana has asserted that RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku would be an excellent signing for Chelsea.

Nkunku, 25, has emerged as one of the best offensive-minded players in the world over the past two campaigns. He has scored a staggering 58 goals and laid out 29 assists in 88 appearances for Leipzig across the last two seasons.

A right-footed second striker blessed with pace and shooting, the eight-cap France international reportedly agreed to a £53 million transfer to Chelsea last December. He is likely to be announced as a new signing on July 1 this year.

While on international duty, Fofana was asked for his opinion on Nkunku's potential deal with his club. He said (h/t Metro):

"If it happens, I'm very happy. He has enormous qualities. It would be pure happiness to have him with us."

However, Nkunku was tight-lipped about his immediate future at club level. Asked about Chelsea links, he replied:

"I am focused on gathering with Les Bleus. Everything that happens after, we will have time to think."

Quizzed about his favorite role in the final third, the ex-Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker responded:

"I will play where the coach will decide for me to play. I don't want to be a problem but a solution for my club. But I can be in front, in support behind the striker or on both the sides. I have this ability to adapt it. I like to be free."

Nkunku, who bagged the 2022-23 Bundesliga Golden Boot award, could prove to be a brilliant addition to the Blues' ranks. He would emerge as a crucial starter for his new club, displacing Kai Havertz from the club's pecking order.

Serie A giants locked in fight to sign 23-year-old Chelsea ace: Reports

According to Todofichajes, Inter Milan and Juventus are keen to launch a summer move to sign Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah. Both Serie A outfits have prioritized a center-back signing ahead of the upcoming 2023-24 campaign.

Chalobah, 23, has established himself as a key squad member at Stamford Bridge since returning from a loan spell at Lorient in 2021. Prior to his move to France, he spent time out on loan at Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town.

Chalobah, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2028, is currently valued at a fee of around £20 million. He has scored four goals and provided one assist in 63 games for the Blues.

