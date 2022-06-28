"If it happens, it will be for the best" – Chelsea star urges Neymar to push for Stamford Bridge switch amid uncertainty around PSG future

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said that he would prefer to see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar play for the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old is contracted with PSG till 2025, but rumours have begun to circulate about his future recently. Earlier this week, journalist Ekrem Konur said that Chelsea and Juventus are interested to acquire the services of the Brazilian attacker.

Neymar, who is currently enjoying his off-season, joined the Ligue 1 champions from Barcelona in a record-breaking €222 million deal in 2017. However, as per AS, PSG are now willing to sell the forward for a cut-price fee of €90 million.

Speaking to JC (via Sport Witness), Silva shared his two cents about his compatriot's future:

"He has to go to Chelsea. If it happens, it will be for the best. He needs no comments. So far, I don’t know anything, but I hope it comes to fruition."

If Neymar does decide to move clubs, Chelsea are a potential option. With Romelu Lukaku set to move to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal (via Fabrizio Romano), Chelsea are in the market for a forward.

Neymar has also been linked with a move to La Liga heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Earlier, El Chiringuito TV journalist Jose Alvarez said that Barcelona have been offered a chance to sign their former player for €50 million. Meanwhile, Defensa Central has claimed that Real Madrid were in the race for the forward's signature this summer.

Neymar irked by PSG president's comments

Neymar is reportedly open to leaving PSG this summer due to recent comments made by the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, as per RMC Sport.

Last week, Al-Khelaifi was tight-lipped when asked about the attacker's situation at the club. Speaking to MARCA (via Fabrizio Romano), he said:

"Neymar part of the new project or not? We can't speak about this in publicm as some players will arrive; some players will leave the club. These are private negotiations."

He continued:

"What I can tell you is that we expect all the players to do much more than they did last season. They all have to be at 100%. Anyone who wants to stay in their comfort zone, who doesn't want to fight, will stay on the sidelines. We want players who are proud to represent PSG and ready to fight every day."

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, Neymar has featured in 144 games across competitions, registering 100 goals and 60 assists. He has won four Ligue 1, three Coupe de France, two Coupe de la Ligue and two Trophee des Champions trophies with the club.

