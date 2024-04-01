“If he’s not careful he may have his wings clipped” - Garth Crooks sends stern message to Chelsea superstar

Football pundit Garth Crooks has sent a warning to Chelsea star Cole Palmer. The BBC pundit claimed that the attacker could get himself in trouble for disrespecting his opponents after he scored with a Panenka against Burnley.

Crooks said (via BBC):

"The way Palmer dispatched his penalty showed he has supreme confidence in his own ability. But his dinked finish was bordering on 'taking the Michael' and players have a way of dealing with that. If he's not careful he may have his wings clipped."

Palmer continued the sensational start to his Chelsea career, scoring two more goals, including an audacious spot-kick in the first half, against the Clarets. However, the Blues could not capitalise on his wonderful performance, conceding twice to a 10-man side as the game ended 2-2.

Since arriving in the summer window from Manchester City for a reported £45 million, the 21-year-old has been one of the best players for the London side. He has made 35 appearances across all competitions for the club, scoring 16 times and setting up 12 more.

Mauricio Pochettino's side will be looking to get back on track and continue to push towards the top half of the table as they prepare to face Manchester United in midweek.

Former Chelsea star hits out at side after Burnley draw

Ex-Chelsea player Frank Lebouef sharply criticised the Blues following their disappointing 2-2 draw against Burnley. The Frenchman expressed concern about their abilities and was also dissatisfied with the team's mindset.

Lebouef said (via ESPN):

“The Chelsea players have no stamina, nothing in their heart, nothing in their brain, they don't know what to do. It's unprofessional and unfair to the people who love this club. I'm fed up."

“Ten-men Burnley should have won the game. Chelsea Football Club against Burnley... that's the end of it. I want to congratulate the fans for still being able to go to Stamford Bridge to watch that.”

It was a tough night out for Mauricio Pochettino's men as they failed to secure a win against relegation contenders Burnley. They went a goal and man up inside the first half when Lorenz Assignon received his marching orders and Cole Palmer scored from the spot.

However, two second-half goals from a 10-man Clarets side either side of another Palmer goal meant Chelsea could collect only one point from the fixture. They still remain 11th in the Premier League standings as their frustrating season continues.

