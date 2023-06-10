"If I brought my kids, he would always play with them" - Manchester United legend lavishes praise on 'incredible' ex-teammate Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United legend Edwin van der Sar has shared his opinion about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Van der Sar said that while the Portuguese superstar is often misunderstood, he's a great person. On the High Performance Podcast, Van der Sar said:

"Cristiano is a good guy. A lot of people have a really different opinion about him. But I found him funny in the dressing room. If I brought my kids, he would always play with them. I think what he did is incredible."

Watch Van der Sar's appearance on the High Performance podcast:

Cristiano Ronaldo and Van der Sar shared the pitch 167 times together at Manchester United. The pair won three Premier League, one UEFA Champions League, one FIFA Club World Cup title at the club.

Erling Haaland says he takes inspiration from former Manchester United attacker Cristiano Ronaldo

Erling Haaland has been phenomenal for Manchester United's city rivals Manchester City this season since arriving in the summer.

He has helped City win the treble. Having won the Premier League and FA Cup, the Cityzens beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final on Saturday (June 11) in Istanbul to accomplish the coveted feat.

The Norwegian attacker has scored 52 goals across competitions this season. Haaland was recently asked about from whom he takes inspiration. He named Cristiano Ronaldo (via Daily Star):

“For me the best at this (movement in the penalty box) is Cristiano. Because he takes a movement, and another one, then he goes. I’ve been watching him a little bit in games and so on."

He added:

“Also with him the timing and the finishing, that’s why he’s been scoring so many goals.”

Ronaldo is a five-time UEFA Champions League winner and is the record goalscorer in tournament history. Haaland has now joined him with his first win in the competition, completing a memorable first season in English football.

