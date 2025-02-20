"If I fall, I get up. You'll never see me give up" - Darwin Nunez reacts on social media after sub-par showing in Liverpool-Villa draw

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has reacted on social media following his poor showing for the Reds in their trip to Aston Villa on February 19. Arne Slot's side could only secure a 2-2 draw at Villa Park extending their lead at the top over Arsenal to eight points after having played one game more.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the 29th minute but Aston Villa took a 2-1 lead in the first half, thanks to goals from Youri Tielemans and Ollie Watkins. Trent Alexander-Arnold's deflected second-half strike leveled the game in the 61st minute but Liverpool could not find a winner.

Darwin Nunez came on as a substitute, replacing Diogo Jota in the 66th minute, and had a golden opportunity to score a winner. Dominik Szoboszlai's excellent pass found the Uruguayan with an open net, but he blazed the ball over the crossbar.

Following the game, fans were pretty understandably frustrated with Nunez for his poor finishing, which cost the Reds two points.

Darwin Nunez has now reacted on social media insisting that he will give his everything for the shirt as long as he is at the Merseyside club. Nunez wrote on X:

"I wasn't the best three weeks ago, and I'm not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You'll never see me give up. I'm going to give it my all until the last day I'm here in Liverpool. Resilience!"

Darwin Nunez has been a massive disappointment in a Liverpool shirt following his reported £85 million move from Benfica in 2022. The Uruguay international has not been able to find the back of the net on a weekly basis and has often made headlines for his abysmal finishing.

Nunez has scored just 39 goals and provided 22 assists in 131 appearances for the Reds till date. He has only contributed with six goals and five assists in 35 appearances for Arne Slot's side this season.

Paul Merson hails Liverpool superstar as a 'Rolls-Royce player'

Pundit Paul Merson has lavished praise on Liverpool skipper Virgil van Dijk, labeling him as a 'Rolls-Royce player'. The former Arsenal striker has insisted that the Dutchman is so good that he makes other players look better.

Merson hailed how incredibly fit the duo of van Dijk and Mohamed Salah has been and how they have been almost ever-present. The pundit told Sky Sports, as quoted by TBR Football:

“Van Dijk, he’s a Rolls-Royce player. Whoever plays next to him, he makes them a better player. He’s so crucial to that defense."

He added:

“Then there’s Salah. Salah is Salah. There is no-one like Salah. They are both a must to keep playing week in, week out for Liverpool. Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been so key for Liverpool. They have to stay fit. They have played virtually every minute so far this season."

Virgil van Dijk has been a key player for Liverpool since his reported £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018. He has made 305 appearances for the Merseyside giants till date, helping the club win eight trophies.

